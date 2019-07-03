Windies all-rounder Allen enjoying World Cup limelight

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England — All-rounder Fabian Allen, playing only his second match at the ICC World Cup, is pleased with his individual display after the West indies fell short by 23 runs to Sri Lanka at The Riverside on Monday.

The 24-year-old Jamaican, batting at number eight, made a sensational 32-ball 51 before he was run out in a mix up with left-hander Nicholas Pooran.

His half-century knock, in his ninth One-Day International (ODI), by far bettered his previous best of 10. Trinidadian Pooran, a year younger, went on to carve out 118 for his maiden ODI century.

Earlier, Allen was a standout with the ball, claiming 1-44 from eight overs on a featherbed of a batting pitch. An excellent fielder, he took a sharp, diving catch off his slow left-arm orthodox bowling just when Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis started to cut loose.

“It was a good all-round performance, my second game [and] I hoped I could contribute,” Allen said afterwards during the mixed zone.

His first game of the tournament was against India last week, and though he failed with the bat, he delivered a tidy spell of bowling and saved runs in the field.

“On the sidelines watching I learned a lot, about how people go about their game, about how people are operating.

“I just have to transfer that into my game and go out there and be Fabian Allen, look to execute and accomplish my goal. That is to give the best I can and make my family proud,” said Allen.

Even in earlier games as a substitute fielder he was a crowd favourite.

“Once I go on the field I want the camera to be on me. I will do all sorts of stuff to make the cameras on me.

“I will slide around in the field, cheer on everyone. People are going to love me. I am fan-person, so they are going to love me,” said the man who has two first-class hundreds to his name.

When Allen and Pooran partnered at 199-6, the West Indies appeared down and out in reply to Sri Lanka's 338-6. But their hell for leather 83-run stand for the seventh wicket was the main reason the West Indies reached 315-9.

Allen is sure that had he not been needlessly run out, West Indies would have won.

“It was a good innings but unfortunate to get out at the end there. That cost us the game.

“I wanted to give Pooran the support, give him a bit more of the strike but the run out was a disappointing moment,” he explained.

“We have batted together at Under-19 and global T20, so we understand each others' game. We have played the CPL as well back home,” Allen added.

West indies, who have no chance progressing to the semi-finals, are slated to complete their World Cup campaign with their final preliminary game tomorrow against Afghanistan in Leeds.

“It is the last game so we are just looking forward to finishing on a high,” Allen said