Windies all-rounder Russell guides Old Harbour to win in SDC T20 tourney

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and compatriot Rovman Powell were in scintillating form for their team Old Harbour CC, which chalked up a three-wicket win in the opening round of the National phase of the Social Development Commission/Wray & Nephew National Twenty20 (T20) Community Cricket Competition at Chedwin Park in St Catherine on Saturday.

Russell took two wickets for 18 runs, before returning to make 33 runs, as Old Harbour chased down the 131 made by Richmond Park for the loss of seven wickets.

West Indies right-handed batsman Powell top-scored for Old Harbour with 45 runs, while Derron Royal made 18 in their score of 132 for seven, this against four wickets for Nicholas McKenzie.

Earlier, Ricardo Ennis bagged three wickets for 40 runs, helping to dismiss Richmond Park for 131 in 17 overs. Royal also contributed with the ball, picking up two wickets for 14 runs.

J Wray and Nephew Limited Marketing Manager Pavel Smith lauded the competitors for their strong focus and sportsmanship as the teams competed without spectators.

“I commend the players for their mental fortitude and great sportsmanship as they competed passionately despite the absence of their fans. It is testament to the value and strength of the competition. Wray Rum continues to support the game of cricket at the community level because we believe it will only get stronger and more impactful for the residents and participants,” he said.

In the earlier game at the same venue, St Thomas's Johnson Mountain defeated Eastwood Park by eight wickets. Batting first, Eastwood Park out of the Molynes area, posted 110 for eight in their 20 overs, with Shalome Parnell top-scoring with 35 against three wickets for Gavaskar Malachi.

Jair Campbell then hit a brisk 54 runs, while Yahfi Gould got 32 as Johnson Mountain raced to 111 for two in 15.5 overs.

Over at the French Park Oval, rain affected both doubleheaders, with the first match between Race Course out of Clarendon and Junction Red Bank from St Elizabeth reduced to 16 overs per side.

Batting first, Race Course made 131 for seven, with Marcel Parchment leading the way with 34 and Albert Gopie earning 27 runs. National fast bowler Marquino Mindley bagged three for 24 for Junction Red Bank, who could only manage to get 111 for four in their 16 overs.

Jordan Holness top-scored with 31 as Chevonie Grant did the damage for Race Course by picking up two wickets for 20 runs as the Clarendon side came away with victory by 20 runs.

In the second game, Fairfield United out of Manchester batted first and posted 132 all out in their 20 overs, with Jermaine Gordon leading the way with 37. Ryan Burnett and Rassie Spencer picked up three wickets apiece for Orange Hill, who reached 64 for eight in the 14th over, before rain stopped play. By a better net run rate of 1.1, Fairfield were declared winners.

Over at the Ultimate Cricket Ground in St Ann, Days Mountain got the better of Summer Hill All-Stars by nine runs.

Days Mountain first posted 144 for seven in their 20 overs, with Dolton Howell top-scoring with 51, while Samuel McIntosh made 30 runs against three wickets for Raghni Francis and two wickets for National off-spinner Damani Sewell.

Jermaine Merchant then took two wickets in helping to restrict Summer Hill to 135 for six in 20 overs, despite 24 from Desmond McNabb.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Links United defeated Sherwood Forest by six runs.

Venroy Laing top-scored for Links United with 39, as they posted 158 all out in 17.4 overs. Renford Brodie bagged four wickets for 32 runs for Sherwood Forest, who came close to the score but could only manage to get 152 for nine in 20 overs.

Lerrone Tyrell top-scored with 33 runs, as Amoi Campbell , declared the best bowler for Links United, took three wickets for 37 runs.

Rain also played spoiler over at Jarrett Park in Montego Bay, as both games were affected by the inclement weather.

In the opening contest, which was a 12-over-per-side affair, Paradise CC defeated Troy CDC by 68 runs. Paradise made 143 for five then restricted Troy to 75 for eight.

In game two, Orange got the better of Elgin Town by two wickets under the Duckworth Lewis Method.

Elgin Town posted 135 all out in 15.5 overs with Shion McFarlane getting 32, while Orange, who was asked to get a reduced total of 122, did so for the loss of eight wickets, with Xavier Hutchinson leading the way with 46 runs.