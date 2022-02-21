Windies left empty-handed after 17-run loss

KOLKATA, India (CMC) — West Indies watched a late challenge fizzle out as they crashed to a heartbreaking 17-run defeat to India in the final Twenty20 International (T20I) here Sunday, to leave the six-match white-ball tour of the subcontinent with nothing to show for their efforts.

In pursuit of 185 at Eden Gardens in order to avoid a second whitewash on the tour, West Indies remained in the hunt deep into the contest, but once left-hander Nicholas Pooran was dismissed for 61 at the start of the 18th over with 38 required from 18 deliveries, the run chase was quickly derailed.

All-rounder Romario Shepherd tried to salvage the chase with a robust 29 off 21 balls, including a four and three sixes, but seamers Harshal Patel (3-22) and Shardul Thakur (2-33) combined to snuff out any lingering threat from the tourists.

The result came on the back of a six-wicket loss in the opening T20I and an eight-run defeat two days ago, the series loss following up a similar whitewash in the preceding One-Day International (ODI) series in Ahmedabad.

Opting to bowl first, West Indies appeared to be shackling the hosts when they limited them to 98 for four after 15 overs.

However, Suryakumar Yadav exploded to top score with 65 off 31 balls, powering a 91-run, fifth-wicket stand with Venkatesh Iyer (35 not out) as India gathered 86 runs from the last 30 balls to end on 184 for five.

Suryakumar belted a four and seven incredible sixes, while Venkatesh chipped in with four fours and a couple of fours, undermining all of West Indies' previous good work.

Holder had earlier knocked over Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) cheaply in the third over with 10 runs on the board, but opening partner Ishan Kishan (34) and Shreyas Iyer (25) posted 53 for the second wicket to stabilise the innings.

Both fell in the space of eight balls, with three runs added as India lost three wickets for 30 runs before Suryakumar took charge.

Scoreboard



INDIA

R Gaikwad c Mayers b Holder 4

+Ishan Kishan b Chase 34

S Iyer c Holder b Walsh 25

*Rohit Sharma b Drakes 7

Suryakumar Yadav c Powell b Shepherd 65

V Iyer not out 35

Extras (lb10, w4) 14

TOTAL (5 wkts, 20 overs) 184

Did not bat: S Thakur, D Chahar, Harshal

Patel, R Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-63, 3-66, 4-93,

5-184

Bowling: Holder 4-0-29-1 (w2), Shepherd

4-0-50-1 (w1), Chase 4-0-23-1, Walsh 4-0-

30-1, Drakes 3-0-37-1 (w1), Allen 1-0-5-0.

WEST INDIES

K Mayers c wkp Ishan Kishan b Chahar 6

S Hope c wkp Ishan Kishan b Chahar 8

+N Pooran c wkp Ishan Kishan b Thakur 61

R Powell c Thakur b Harhsal 25

*K Pollard c Bishnoi b V Iyer 5

J Holder c S Iyer b V Iyer 2

R Chase b Harshal 12

R Shepherd c Rohit b Harshal 29

F Allen not out 5

D Drakes c Rohit b Thakur 4

H Walsh not out 0

Extras (lb3, w7) 10

TOTAL (9 wkts, 20 overs) 167

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-26, 3-73, 4-82, 5-87,

6-100, 7-148, 8-158, 9-166

Bowling: Chahar 1.5-0-15-2, Avesh Khan

4-0-42-0 (w1), V Iyer 2.1-0-23-2, Thakur

4-0-33-2 (w3), Bishnoi 4-0-29-0 (w2),

Harshal 4-0-22-3 (w1)

Result: India won by 17 runs.

Series: India win three-match series 3-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Suryakumar Yadav.

Man-of-the-Series: Suryakumar Yadav.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, K

Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Nitin Menon