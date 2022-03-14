Windies name unchanged squad for 2nd Test against England

Windies name unchanged squad for 2nd Test against EnglandMonday, March 14, 2022
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AFP) — West Indies on Sunday named an unchanged squad for the second Test against England which starts in Barbados on Wednesday, following the team's gritty draw in the series opener.
Nkrumah Bonner starred for the home side in Antigua with a career-best 123 in the first innings and 38 not out in the second innings on the final day.
His first knock was spread over a marathon nine hours.
“It was a hard-fought first match in Antigua and we decided to stick with the same 13 players for the second match in Barbados,” said Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Selector Desmond Haynes.
“Bonner demonstrated the way you should play, and we were very pleased with the way he played in the first innings and again in the second innings.
“It was a hard work for all the bowlers, and we were very happy with the way they stuck to the task.”
After the second Test at Kensington Oval concludes, the final match will be held in Grenada from March 24-28.
West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy