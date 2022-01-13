Windies Rising Stars fall in warm-up loss to Proteas

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — West Indies Rising Stars suffered yet another blow in the lead-up to their opening match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup when they slumped to a three-wicket defeat to South Africa Under-19s here Wednesday.

The hosts could only post 189 off 43.2 overs at the Guyana National Stadium after being asked to bat first, and the Young Proteas chased down their target in the 36th over.

Captain George Van Heerdens hammered 61 not out off 59 balls, counting six fours and two sixes in a 68-run, fourth wicket stand with Dewald Brevis who made 50 from 70 deliveries with four fours and two sixes.

Opener Ethan-John Cunningham earlier stroked 36 to inspire a 31-run, opening stand with Valentine Kitime (8) and a second wicket partnership off 44 with Brevis.

For West Indies Under-19s, the defeat was their second of the warm-ups, following their 108-run hiding at the hands of India Under-19s last Sunday.

Captain Ackeem Auguste, who got a first-ball 'duck' against the Indians, top-scored this time around with a busy 52 off 47 balls at number six while wicketkeeper Carlon Bowen-Tuckett chipped in with 45 from 85 balls.

The hosts slumped to 23 for three in the seventh over before opener Matthew Nandu (19) and Rivaldo Clarke (15) lifted the innings in a 30-run, fourth wicket stand.

When another three wickets went down for eight runs in the space of 26 deliveries to leave Rising Stars tottering on 61 for six in the 17th over, Auguste and Bowen-Tuckett came together in a 63-run partnership to rescue the innings.

While Auguste played freely, punching half-dozen fours and a couple of sixes, Bowen-Tuckett exuded patience while striking five fours.

Auguste's demise in the 29th slowed the scoring rate and it was left to Bowen-Tuckett to hold the lower order together with small partnerships.

Fast bowler Matthew Boast was the leading bowler with three for nine and off-spinner Michael Copeland (2-14) and left-arm seamer Aphiwe Mnyanda (2-33) ended with two wickets apiece.

In reply, South Africa were always in control of the run chase and not even a slump towards the end where they lost four wickets for 37 runs, could derail their chances of success.

The damage was caused by fast bowler McKenny Clarke whose late burst saw him claim three for 34 from five overs.

West Indies Under-19s open their campaign on Friday here against Australia Under-19s — one of two Group D matches scheduled for the opening day of the tournament, with Sri Lanka Under-19s up against Scotland Under-19s at Everest.