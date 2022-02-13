Windies stars land million-dollar IPL contracts

BENGALURU, India (CMC) — West Indies stars Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder and Shimron Hetmyer have landed lucrative million-dollar deals on the first day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction here Saturday.

The 26-year-old Pooran, a flamboyant left-hander, attracted the highest-ever bid for a West Indies player when Sunrisers Hyderabad paid US$1.43 million for his services.

Holder, meanwhile, a former Test captain and one of the world's leading all-rounders, was bought by new franchise Lucknow Super Giants for US$1.16 million while Hetmyer, an attacking left-hander, was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for US$1.13 million.

The trio were among four West Indians sold Saturday, with recently retired marquee all-rounder Dwayne Bravo heading back to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for US$585,200.

Both Pooran and Holder featured in the three-match One-Day International series against India in Ahmedabad recently when West Indies suffered a 3-0 whitewash, and they are also set to line up in the three-match Twenty20 International series in Kolkata beginning Wednesday.

Ironically, Pooran's deal comes following a wretched campaign in last year's IPL when he scraped 85 runs from 11 innings.

However, the Trinidadian has averaged 31 and struck two half-centuries in 13 T20 Internationals since then, keeping himself in the sights of global franchises.

“I'm very thankful. I can't wait for that journey to begin,” Pooran said.

“But before that journey begins I just want to give thanks to [Cricket West Indies] for laying the foundation for my career, and I hope a lot of youngsters get that opportunity as well.

“Continue to support me in my future endeavours and my cricket career.”

Holder was outstanding for Sunrisers last season, leading the franchise with 16 wickets at an average of 15 and an economy rate of just under eight runs per over.

The 30-year-old also weighed in with the bat at key moments and, coupled with his recent performances for West Indies that have yielded 16 wickets from eight appearances at an average of 14, Holder was always expected to attract attention.

“I've been purchased by the Lucknow Super Giants in this year's IPL auction. I look forward to this opportunity…,” Holder said.

The 25-year-old Hetmyer averaged 34 for Delhi Capitals last season and was the shining light for West Indies at last year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates with a superb unbeaten 81 against Sri Lanka.

However, the Guyanese has not featured at international level since, missing the tour of Pakistan last December, the series against England in the Caribbean last month, and the tour of India earlier this month.

The 38-year-old Bravo, who retired from international cricket following the recent T20 World Cup, turned out for CSK last season and grabbed 14 wickets with his medium pace.