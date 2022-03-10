Windies Women stun holders England in World Cup thriller

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (CMC) — Shemaine Campbell struck a Player-of-the-Match half-century before fast bowler Shamilia Connell and veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed combined to ambush England, as West Indies snatched yet another dramatic victory at the ICC Women's World Cup here Wednesday.

Choosing to bat first at University Oval, the Caribbean side gathered 225 for six from their 50 overs, with Campbelle top-scoring with 66, Chedean Nation stroking an invaluable 49, Hayley Matthews getting 45 and Deandra Dottin, 31.

The target was hardly imposing and England appeared on course for victory at 154 for five in the 34th over, behind opener Tammy Beaumont's 46 and crucial knocks from Sophia Dunkley (38) and Danny Wyatt (33).

However, Connell (3-35) struck twice in the 35th over and Mohammed (2-24) twice in the 48th over, as West Indies pulled off a narrow seven-run victory to post their second-straight win of the showpiece.

“To win the two games against the top teams in this tournament is definitely a motivation for us,” Mohammed said afterwards.

“And it kind of gives us that confidence knowing that if we can defeat the top teams, then going forward once you play our best game, we can go all the way in this tournament.”

He added: “I know a lot of teams are counting us as underdogs. We have not been playing a lot of good ODI cricket lately, but we have nothing to lose.”

Fresh from their stunning upset of hosts New Zealand in their opener last week, West Indies started positively with Matthews and Dottin putting on 81 for the first wicket.

Matthews, coming off a hundred against New Zealand, lashed four fours and two sixes off 58 deliveries while Dottin faced 64 balls and counted two fours and a six.

Both perished in the 20th over, along with Captain Stafanie Taylor without scoring, as West Indies lost three wickets with the score on 81, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (3-2) accounting for two of the wickets to fall.

When Ecclestone removed Kycia Knight for six in the 27th over to a catch at cover, West Indies were tottering on 98 for four but Campbelle and Nation combined in a 123-run, fifth-wicket partnership to rally the innings.

Campbell struck four fours in an 80-ball knock while Nation punched three boundaries off 74 deliveries before both fell at the death with the charge on.

Defending a moderate total, Dottin set the tone for the innings when she removed Lauren Winfield-Hill (12) to an astonishing one-handed catch, leaping high to her left at point off Connell in the ninth over.

England then lost wickets steadily to slip to 94 for five in the 26th over, Matthews (2-40) striking twice to hurt the reigning world champions, despite Beaumont's best efforts in her 76-ball knock.

Dunkley repaired the damage in tandem with Wyatt, adding 60 for the sixth wicket to resuscitate the run chase, as West Indies struggled for the breakthrough.

Just when it appeared as if England were gaining control, Taylor claimed Dunkley to a catch at mid-wicket and when Connell removed Wyatt and Katherine Brunt (1) in the 35th, West Indies were back on top.

Ecclestone arrived to hit a brave unbeaten 33 off 41 deliveries in a 61-run, ninth-wicket partnership with Kate Cross (27) to put England in touching distance of the win.

They needed nine to win at the start of the 48th over but Ecclestone full-blooded drive touched the hands of Mohammed and onto the stumps at the non-striker's end, finding Cross short of her ground.

And Mohammed struck the death blow when she hit number 11 Anya Shrubsole's leg-stump with a full length delivery a few balls later