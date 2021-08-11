Windies Women to host Proteas in eight-match series

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — We st Indies Women will host South Africa Women in an eight-match limited overs series starting at month end, as the Caribbean side continue their preparation for the ICC World Cup qualifiers next December.

The Stafanie Taylor-led side will clash with the Proteas Women in three Twenty20 Internationals and five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) from August 31 to September 19, with the matches being shared between the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Prior to the series, the squad will undergo their third high-performance camp of the year, with the hope of building on their recent successes against the touring Pakistan Women.

West Indies and South Africa will renew their rivalry in an eight-match series.

“We are delighted to have more cricket on the horizon as this will be a vital part of our preparations for the ICC World Cup qualifiers,” said Head Coach Courtney Walsh.

“We are at a crucial juncture as we prepare for this big event and, again, we want to thank CWI for organising this camp, the T20Is and the CG Insurance ODI Series to get the girls up to speed.

“We were fantastic against Pakistan last month and we want to bring that winning momentum into this series of matches as well.

“We are going in the right direction with the way we want. There is a lot to play for and we will be up for the challenge.”

In a similar eight-match series staged last month here, West Indies swept the Pakistanis 3-0 in the T20 series before pulling off a 3-2 win in the five-match ODI rubber.

On their last tour here, three years ago, South Africa drew the T20 series 2-2 and played to a 1-1 truce in the three-match ODI series.

The qualifiers in December will determine the last three spots for next year's World Cup in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.