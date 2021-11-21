Winning form key for morale of Windies Women, says Walsh

HARARE, Zimbabwe (CMC) — Head Coach Courtney Walsh has hailed West Indies Women's emphatic win over Thailand Women in their opening official warm-up, saying the winning streak was crucial to team morale.

The Caribbean side crushed the minnows by 151 runs on Friday to post their fourth win in as many matches, following on from their 3-0 sweep of Pakistan Women in Karachi last week.

West Indies Women arrived here last week to contest the International Cricket Council 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

“Once you keep winning you're going to keep having confidence,” Walsh said following the victory at Sunrise Sports Club.

West Indies Women have now won four matches on the trot.

“We left Pakistan pretty confident and it's important to keep that momentum and not taking anything for granted.

“Obviously this was just a practice game but the win is important for team morale and then we have a few days before we start the competition, so it's good to get that win under our belts.”

West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by 45 runs in the opening One-Day International earlier this month, before clinching the series with a 37-run victory in the second game.

They produced a clinical run chase in the final game last Sunday to thrash the hosts by six wickets, and lift their confidence heading into the qualifiers.

Yesterday, West Indies Women were propelled by all-rounder Deandra Dottin who struck 101 at the top of the order and fellow Barbadian Hayley Matthews who made 57, as they gathered 230 for six off their 50 overs.

Both players featured prominently in the series against Pakistan Women, Dottin hitting a career-best 132 in the opening ODI and Matthews emerging as Player-of-the-Series after excellent all-round performances.

Walsh praised the form of both players, also noting the outing was important for the entire side to become acclimatised.

“It was good to get in a practice match in Zimbabwe to get accustomed to the conditions,” the fast bowling legend said.

“The ladies went out and did what was required. Deandra and Hayley had good knocks so it's good to see the runs continuing over from Pakistan.

“We gave all the bowlers a chance to get a feel of the pitch here in Zimbabwe. It was important to get match practice as Papua New Guinea pulled out so we are short one game.”

The recent form of West Indies Women has turned the page on an ordinary run of results which saw them whipped 4-1 by South Africa Women in the Caribbean last September.

West Indies Women open their campaign in the qualifiers against Ireland on Tuesday, and will also clash with The Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Group A.

The top three teams following the Super Six second round will book their spots at next year's 50-over World Cup in New Zealand.