ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — If cricket was played on paper, the International Cricket Council (ICC) could have handed the West Indies their third title.

But, unfortunately for the men of the West Indies, the game played on the field, where the two-time world champions came up short and made an exit at the hands of Sri Lanka despite all the big name players on board.

Sri Lanka put the final nail in the West Indies coffin with a 20–run victory at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi last night. Sloppy West Indian fielding and bowling allowed Sri Lanka to prosper to a massive 189-3 off their 20 overs, with half-centuries from young star Charith Asalanka and Pathun Nissanka.

West Indies ended on 169-8 off their 20 overs, leaving their handful of fans here disappointed.

They then folded meekly as the big time hitters were a no show. Chris Gayle, the legend that he is, fell for one advancing down the track to fast bowler Binuth Fernando, and when the left-arm seamer struck in the same over to send back Evin Lewis, it was as good as over.

Nicholas Pooran showed that the future could be better as he slammed 48 off 34 balls, with a six and six fours. Fellow southpaw Shimron Hetmyer also gave hope for the next World T20 next year in Australia as he batted with great assurance in getting an unbeaten 81 — his highest score in International T20s. He was left to fight a lone battle in the end, facing 54 balls and hitting four sixes and eight fours.

However, Gayle (one), Lewis (eight), Andre Russell (two), skipper Keiron Pollard (nought) and Dwayne Bravo (two) were poor and were just not up for the fight.

Sri Lanka, although being out of the tournament, looked hungry and wanted the win and deservedly got it in the end.

Earlier, Pollard won the toss for the first time this World Cup, and with the dew being a factor, he asked Sri Lanka to take first strike. It is fast approaching the winter season here where the dew factor is significant and hence the integrity of the ball is not kept within overs.

Sri Lanka, already out of the World Cup, played uninhibited cricket and went for their shots. Kusal Perrera, a man well known to the Caribbean players because of his work in the Caribbean Premier League, attacked from ball one, and when he left courtesy a fine caught and bowl effort from Russell, his team had a foundation. The left-hander made 29 off 21 balls with a six and two fours and the Sri Lankans were 49 in the sixth over.

On a good batting track, runs flowed and the West Indies bowlers were untidy. The left-right combination that Sri Lanka employed disrupted their lines on many occasions, with Ravi Rampaul bowling very good deliveries for right-handers with the left-hander batting. He was sprayed around the desert. Young batting prospect Asalanka was too good and opener Nissanka also got into the party and started to dance.

It got so good for Nissanka that he was playful at times, skippering across his stumps and flicking Rampaul from fourth stump to the leg-side boundary. He brought up his half-century off 39 balls with five fours. He was finally dismissed for 51 by Dwayne Bravo to ease the pain a bit.

Asalanka was still there and he continued to plunder the bowling around the massive acreage that is the Zayed Stadium. He brought up his half-century off 33 balls with six fours.

The West Indies bowlers tried in the end to pull things back, but the fielding wasn't sound. Roston Chase parried a six off the bowling of Holder to give Shanaka a life and the mainly Sri Lankan crowd was in their element.

Asalanka passed England's Jos Butler's total of 212 runs to become the highest scorer in this tournament. He finally fell for 68 off 41 balls with a six and eight fours. Towards the end, Dasun Chanaka made 25 not out off 14 balls with a six and two fours. The pick of the bowlers for the West Indies was Andre Russell who took 2-33.

West Indies will show up again at this venue tomorrow to play Australia in a game of academic interest. It now gives Coach Phil Simmons a chance to showcase what the future has in store for the West Indies as there are a number of young players on the team. He will be torn between going in that direction and giving a number of ageing T20 warriors their final fling in maroon.

Scoreboard

SRI LANKA

P Nissanka c Hetmyer b DJ Bravo 51

+K Perera c & b Russell 29

C Asalanka c Hetmyer b Russell 68

*D Shanaka not out 25

C Karunaratne not out 3

Extras (lb4, w9) 13

TOTAL (3 wkts, 20 overs) 189

Did not bat: A Fernando, B Rajapaksa, W Hasaranga, D Chameera, M Theekshana, B Fernando

Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Perera), 2-133 (Nissanka), 3-179 (Asalanka)

Bowling: Chase 1-0-6-0, Holder 4-0-37-0 (w2), Rampaul 4-0-37-0 (w1), Russell 4-0-33-2, Hosein 2-0-22-0, DJ Bravo 4-0-42-1 (w5), Pollard 1-0-8-0 (w1).

WEST INDIES

C Gayle c Hasaranga b B Fernando 1

E Lewis b B Fernando 8

+N Pooran c sub (Dhananjaya de Silva) b Chameera 46

R Chase c Rajapaksa b Karunaratne 9

S Hetmyer not out 81

A Russell c & b Karunaratne 2

*K Pollard b Hasaranga 0

J Holder c Karunaratne b Shanaka 8

DJ Bravo b Hasaranga 2

A Hosein not out 1

Extras (b1, lb2, w7, nb1) 11

TOTAL (8 wkts, 20 overs) 169

Did not bat: R Rampaul

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Gayle), 2-10 (Lewis), 3-47 (Chase), 4-77 (Pooran), 5-94 (Russell), 6-107 (Pollard), 7-117 (Holder), 8-131 (DJ Bravo)

Bowling: Theekshana 4-0-21-0 (w1), B Fernando 2-0-24-2 (nb1), Chameera 4-0-41-1, Karunaratne 4-0-43-2 (w2), Shanaka 2-0-18-1 (w3), Hasaranga 4-0-19-2.

Result: Sri Lanka won by 20 runs.

Points: Sri Lanka 2, West Indies 0.

Man-of-the-Match: Charith Asalanka.

Toss: West Indies.

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Langton Rusere

TV Umpire: Paul Wilson