Wolmer's slam St Mary's College, while KC squeeze past Mona High in Manning Cup

Wolmer's Boys' School slammed St Mary's College 13-0 while Kingston College (KC) squeezed past Mona High 2-0 in Group C action in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Manning Cup at the Stadium East field on Saturday.

A six-timer from Nathaniel Brooks and four goals from Domonic Atkinstall helped the boys from Heroes' Circle register the largest win of the season so far as they mercilessly put their opponents to the sword.

The game was less than a minute old when Atkinstall stroked the ball past Omarion Thomas in the St Mary's goal and registered his second goal in the second minute, to begin a procession as a total of eight goals were scored in the first half.

Javaughn Barrett was the other goalscorer for Wolmer's in the first half, getting the third goal from a free kick before Brooks took over the show as he plundered five goals in the first half.

St Mary's offered very little resistance even after they changed goalkeepers, replacing Thomas with Tejuani Gilbert after conceding the fourth goal.

Wolmer's played the ball around much more and maintained more possession in the second half and as a result scored only five more goals, two from Atkinstall and one from Brooks while Malachi Sterling and Daquan Duhaney added a goal each.

Wolmer's are not likely to have it that easy in their next game as they will come up against Kingston College (KC) in nine days' time.

In the feature game at the Stadium East, many-times champions KC were seriously challenged by Mona High, who pushed for the better part of 80 minutes, before finally conceding two goals in the last 10 minutes of the match.

The game was lacking in real goal-scoring chances in the first half, but KC should have taken the lead but for a wild swipe by Rojay Nelson who completely missed the ball from just six yards out.

Robinho Gordon came within inches of putting Mona ahead with the last kick of the first half, watching as his shot went agonizingly wide of the far post.

Keneldo Brown of Mona High was the first to threaten to score in the second half, his free kick going just over the crossbar.

KC then missed a gilt-edged chance to open their account when Khalifah Richards fired a penalty high over the crossbar.

Ludlow Bernard went to his bench to shake things up and the move paid off when Jaheem Johnson scored from a sweetly timed volley, watching the ball all the way unto his instep, before firing over the head of Akeem Bernard in the Mona goal and into the back of the net in the 83rd minute.

KC didn't have to wait long the kill the game off as Ronsay Watson poked home from almost on the goal line after Bernard failed to gather a shot.

For Wolmer's and KC, it was three valuable points gained, while for St Mary's and Mona, there could be a lot of catching up to be done in a season when there are no return leg games to play in the first round.

— Dwayne Richards