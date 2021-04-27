Wolmerian Shaw wins Open Satellite Chess tourney

As he continues to scale new heights in both academics and chess, Wolmerian Jaden Shaw increased his trophy count by winning the Jamaica Chess Federation Open Satellite Chess Tournament held last Saturday.

With the coronavirus pandemic limiting movement and opportunity in the Americas region, the World Chess Federation (FIDE) has adapted the World Chess Championship cycle to a hybrid format which will incorporate both online and over-the-board play. As a result, FIDE America has set up an American qualifier which will see the top eight winners of mini-knockout tournaments go directly to the expanded 2021 FIDE World Cup, which will be held on July 10 in Sochi, Russia.

Shaw maintained his consistent growth as he finished on five points from six games with his only concession coming in the fifth round against FIDE Master (FM) Joshua Christie. His final-round victory against training partner Darren McKennis was an interesting affair as both players tried to launch their fiercest attack. In the end, McKennis' attack was one move too short as Shaw's queen delivered checkmate on the 30th move. This victory earned Shaw a full entry to the preliminary stage of the American qualifier.

Due to the small nature of the event and FIDE rules, there was a four-way tie for second place as four players finished on four points each. After tiebreaks, FM Joshua Christie, Christopher Lyn, Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Adani Clarke and Shaheem Richards finished in second to fifth, respectively. For their successful effort, FM Christie and Lyn had part of their entry fee to the qualifier reduced.

The preliminary tournament of the qualifier begins on May 7, with the overall 128-player qualifier starting on May 22. Jamaica, along with every other national federation in the Americas, will nominate one player who will go straight to the qualifier tournament.