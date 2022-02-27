Women of heart and courage

Editor's note: Legends is a feature looking at the exploits and achievements of Jamaicans — living or dead — in sport. They include history-makers, pioneers, explosive talent, and game-changers, and prominent sportsmen who have faded from the spotlight, but whose deeds remain vibrant talking points.

In its long history, the riding of horses for thoroughbred racing at Caymanas Park has traditionally been dominated by men, with a few exceptions, of course.

Racing fans will recall the admirable Hanzel Cowie, the first female to ride and win races at Caymanas Park. Cowie retired from the sport in 1991 and this paved the way for another worthy competitor in Georgina “Tender Hands” Sergeon.

Sergeon, who started her riding career in 2009 — 18 years after the departure of Cowie — became Jamaica's most successful female jockey, having won an impressive 59 winners. Those wins included many trophy races.

Sergeon is still active in the sport as she is currently riding on the North American circuit, a stint which started back in 2019.

Then there was the batch of Andree Powell, Mellisa Ward, and Natalie Berger, who started their careers on September 26, 2015. Both Powell and Ward have left the sport, while Berger is still riding.

And the now generation of top female jockeys are Tamicka Lawrence, Samantha Fletcher, and Abigail Able. Lawrence, Fletcher, and Able graduated from Jamaica Racing Commission Jockeys' Training School on September 29, 2018.

Of the ladies mentioned, only Berger, Lawrence, Fletcher, and Able are currently plying their trades at the park, but it is Fletcher and Able who are making headlines as they are rapidly improving with every throw of the reins or flick of the whip.

Fletcher, who has ridden a total of 31 winners, on Monday, September 27, 2021, became the first-ever female rider to win three races on a single race programme in Jamaica. Able had also made racing history as the first female reinswoman to ride in the prestigious Diamond Mile in 2019.

Being a female jockey isn't easy, just ask any of them brave enough to tell. But, with drive and determination, women can make it in the male-dominated world of horse racing.

Fletcher, an Innswood High School graduate who hails from Kitson Town, decided to follow her lifelong dream despite the many odds.

“While I was growing up I wanted to be a mechanical engineer as I was learning trade from one of my brothers, Demar, who was a mechanic. But, in life, everything sometimes takes a different turn and so I ended up becoming a rider and I can tell you, horse racing has really changed my life in so many ways.

“It was a friend who took me to the track, and from there, I fell in love with the game. I would come to the track every time to watch races, and before you know it, I am riding horses,” Fletcher shared with the Jamaica Observer.

The former Old Harbour-based Heartland Primary School student says riding has taken her on a path of self-progression.

“Because of racing I no longer do the things I used to do. My life is now better, I mean, I have a profession and a lot of people are now looking up to me. People who I don't even know are coming to me and cheering me on. I have gotten so much 'big ups',” noted Fletcher.

And the lady rider paid tribute to those who propped her up in those trying times.

“I grew up with my mother and father, but I stayed mostly with my mother Sonia White. I have always been supported by my family members and my mother has been there with me from day one, and because of her, I am where I am here today,” the 29-year-old Fletcher said.

On December 26, 2019, Fletcher had a scare as she was injured on the racetrack during the exercise period. She was aboard a two-year-old horse when she fell and was kicked in the side by the young horse. Fletcher was taken to hospital for treatment, where she discovered that she had some internal damage.

Following a visit to a nephrologist on January 14, the popular Fletcher was informed that she also had a cracked rib and was advised to rest for an additional six weeks at home.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, Fletcher was again in panic mode after she was hospitalised following a three-horse spill during the running of a race. Fletcher was out of the saddle for the remainder of the year, but returned to the saddle and has already graced the winners' enclosure six times this season.

“Being a female jockey is not easy as it comes with many challenges. All of the time you have to prove to everyone that you are just as strong as the male jockeys and that you are not going to give up that easily. Like any profession, you take time practising and preparing before you begin the job. And to prepare, I exercise horses, I jog often, I stick to my diet, and even take advice from other jockeys and trainers,” she said.

Fletcher admitted that, even when one reaches the professional level in riding horses at the track, there is always room to grow and develop.

“I always want to improve my skills, and each day I learn more and more. I want to do better; I want to be the best that I can be,” Fletcher said, who currently lives in Greater Portmore in St Catherine.

Meanwhile, Able's unique position in horse racing as a female hasn't gone unnoticed as she has already made a name for herself as a tough and spirited competitor. It took her 53 rides to accomplish one of her goals, and that was to win a race.

She accomplished that feat on Derby Day (June 29, 2019) when she booted home the Wayne DaCosta-trained England's Rose in the Starters' Trophy. To date, Able has won 10 races with six of those winners coming last year.

“I used to go to the racetrack to help my big sister, Kerry-Ann Newell, in the mornings as she, at the time, was working at the pool. It then happened that I started to help the grooms swim the horses.

“Swimming horses in the pool doesn't mean that you go into the water — which is very deep — with the horse. We hold the rope that is attached to the horse's swimming equipment and walk around the pool edges and let the horses swim. That's where the feeling of loving horses got real,” Able said.

What sealed the deal for Able was an accident which would have shaken anyone, but not the young Able.

“It happened the morning when I saw this horse named Polly B going down the track with trainer Rowan Mathie. I asked Mathie if I could go on his horse and he told me yes, so I went on Polly B while the groom was leading him. The groom told me that I could lead him in by myself, but before that could happen, the water truck was passing at the same time and Polly B got frightened and broke off with me on his back.

“People were shouting from all angles, telling me what to do. I was so scared that I didn't even hear what they were saying. After a while Polly B came to a stop, and Mathie rushed to us and caught Polly B and asked me if I was okay. [Even after that] I still wanted to become a jockey,” Able said, recounting the potentially dangerous situation.

Able recognises the hard work that is required to follow her dream in racing and says it has challenged her in every way possible. However, she had gradually grown in confidence to the point where a number of top trainers have entrusted her with some of their best charges, and she continues to be a regular figure at exercise.

“Chasing this dream has been the hardest thing I have ever done in my life. However, I would not want to be anything else. To be a good female rider in a male-dominated sport you have to be tough. A lot of people usually say girls cannot ride, they are soft, those kind of things, so you have to prove them wrong.

“I am very pleased with how things are going and also giving thanks for small mercies. Looking back at where I was compared to now, I have improved significantly by being more confident in my ability to get the job done with each live ride entrusted to me.

“One of the factors in my development is my determination, and I never allowed negative comments or actions to get the better of me or in the way of what I want to achieve. Being a jockey has always been my dream and so I know what is required for me to be successful,” Able ended.