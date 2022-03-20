Women on target

CHRISTINA East and Renee Rickhi shattered the glass ceiling on March 9 when they were named the first female president and club captain, respectively, of the 16-year old Driftwood Hunting Club.

They are also the first females selected to lead any gun or hunting club in Jamaica.

Both women welcomed the announcement while promising to further the ideals of the club, which includes attracting more females to the sport as well as continuing the club's charities that are based in south St Elizabeth, with a focus on improving early childhood education.

They also mentioned continuing their club's flagship fund-raiser, the Proven David East Memorial Sporting Clays which is normally held on the last Saturday of January at the picturesque Murphy Hill Estate in St Ann, overlooking the town of Ocho Rios.

According to East “The shooting world is a man's world and when I started learning to shoot over 20 [years] ago, it was a male-dominated sport with few women.”

“[But] when the influx of women came into the sport it drew a lot of attention, and when women started to do better than men in the different classes — whether it was JRA [Jamaica Rifle Association] or the [Jamaica] Skeet Club — it made the sport more competitive.

“Women made it more fun and more entertaining and women brought more flair to the shooting fraternity. Being a founding member of the Driftwood gun club, we have managed a lot of charity and donations events across St Elizabeth, and the aim is to continue to assist those in need from the early childhood institutions in Treasure Beach that we do support,” East shared.

She said her elevation comes at an opportune time, as now is the period for women to put their touch on the sport of shooting.

“As the first female president of the gun club in Jamaica, I think that it's the right time for a woman to start leading and to start to make an impression on the shooting fraternity. Driftwood is a young club, but has made a big impression on all the gun clubs. We are considered trendsetters among the shooting clubs and I have been among the group that has brought new ideas, events and vibes to the shooting arena,” East shared.

Club Captain Rickhi said: “I am honoured to be the first woman club captain of a hunting club in Jamaica. I am grateful to the members of Driftwood for having the confidence in me to give me this task. A club captain of a hunting club has a lot of responsibility — land acquisition, field preparation and shoot management.

“We have to make sure that our birds are there, we are getting enough rise, they are coming to the field, watching the flight to determine the best position for the members — and the good thing about my club is that we have a lot of fun but you still want them to have a great shoot, no matter what.”