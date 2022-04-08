Women's Coach Walsh calls for more camps, competitions

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies Women Head Coach Courtney Walsh has identified the need for more competitive cricket and developmental camps to get his side better prepared for international competition.

Although saying he was pleased with the Caribbean women reaching the semi-finals of the tournament after not having much competitive cricket, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Walsh said the next steps were to ensure the group increased playing time and provide more avenues for new talent to be developed.

“We have to play more cricket, more competitive cricket. We have to get a lot of developmental camps going, I think, to have players be prepared,” said the legendary Test pacer.

“We have to try and get as much first-class cricket as we can play back home and give the girls as much exposure as we can in franchise and league cricket overseas, wherever possible. So there's a lot of work to be done.”

Walsh, who assumed responsibility for the side in late 2020, also stressed the importance of having regional territorial boards involved in the honing the talent and skills of the region's female cricketers.

“…So that when they come to us in camp, we don't have to start all over again,” he explained.

“I definitely think that we have to start planning now to have some developmental camps going as soon as possible so we can start working on new talent.

“I think that will be easier to do after we've had regionals.”

West Indies were hardly given a chance ahead of the just concluded ICC World Cup in New Zealand but managed to reach the semi-finals before being knocked out by eventual champions Australia Women.

They opened the tournament with stunning upsets of hosts New Zealand Women and defending champion England Woman, another victory over Bangladesh and a single point from a no-result against South Africa Women securing them a top four finish, following a competitive group stage.

West Indies Women lie sixth in the ICC One-Day International rankings, a position Walsh said was pleasing especially following the difficult recent years because of the pandemic.

“When I first got the job, the whole idea was to start moving up the table … so it's something to keep looking at and [understanding] it's a work in progress.

“When we first assembled, I can remember the challenges that we had and in a COVID year where we didn't play as much cricket as I would've liked us to play, I think we got in enough cricket for us to be competitive, and for that I'm also thankful.

“But people must remember it's been a very challenging year for us. We haven't had any first-class cricket in the region for quite some time; so I'm very pleased with the outcome.”