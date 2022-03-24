Women upping their game in cricket, says Mohammed

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (CMC) — West Indies Women bowler Anisa Mohammed says the performances of the teams participating in this year's ICC Cricket World Cup demonstrate that women in the sport are improving their game.

She also said that despite her side's last few losses in the eight-team tournament, they had proven they were up to the challenge.

West Indies are in the middle of the standings, in fourth position on six points, having won three matches and lost three.

“I think when you look at most of the games, they all came down to the wire. I think coming into this tournament a lot of teams thought, you know, West Indies would probably be a walkover team, and to see that we were able to put up a fight in so many of the games shows that we're improving little by little — and it's just a matter of us pulling out a big performance tomorrow,” she told the media a day ahead of the West Indies Women's final group stage match against South Africa on Thursday (Wednesday night Jamaica time).

“But in terms of women's cricket as well, it goes to show that all teams are improving. You know, usually in a World Cup you will just see top three, top four teams just beating teams, but now we actually have a lot more teams competing, so I think that's really good for women's cricket going forward.”

At press time Australia Women, unbeaten in the tournament so far, were leading the standings on 12 points, followed by South Africa on eight points, India third on the same six points as West Indies but with a superior net run rate (NRR), England and New Zealand in fifth and sixth, respectively, with four points each, Bangladesh in seventh with two points, and Pakistan at the bottom, also with two points but last because of an inferior NRR.