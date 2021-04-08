Wonderful performance by Parsard's filly in Thornbird Stakes

The Ian Parsard-conditioned She's A Wonder has established herself as the leading filly heading into the Classic series of races after outclassing rivals to win the $2-million Thornbird Stakes feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Bred by Bern Identity out of the Southern Halo mare Jamaican Dream, the talented bay filly She's A Wonder destroyed her opponents by an ever-increasing 10 ¼ lengths in the native-bred three-year-old Graded Stakes event for fillies only over seven furlongs (1,400m).

She didn't break all that well at the start of the race, but She's A Wonder coupled up nicely by her rider Reyan Lewis and joined Hoist The Mast (Dane Nelson) on the front end leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) point. She's A Wonder maintained her steady gallop along with Hoist The Mast down the backstretch and into the half-mile (800m) turn before surging to the lead approaching the distance.

Turning for home on the lead full of running, She's A Wonder increased the pressure in deep stretch, leaving rivals in her wake as she sprinted home to win easily ahead of Action Ann, under Omar Walker, in second place and Sensational Ending, the mount of Anthony Thomas, in third spot.

After splits of 23.3 x 46.3 x 1:11.4, the final time for the race was recorded at 1:26.4 minutes.

It was the second winner on the 10-race card for Parsard as he earlier teamed up with jockey Anthony Thomas to win the eighth race with Dejae's Boy. Thomas had ridden Elitist earlier for trainer Jason DaCosta in the sixth race. Elitist gave Jason, son of the late Wayne DaCosta, his first winner as a conditioner in Jamaica.

Also winning two races was champion trainer Anthony Nunes, who saddled Acero (Shane Richardson) to win the Mercury Sprint supporting feature over the straight course and Oneofakind (Dane Nelson) in the 10th and final event.

The other supporting feature event, the Eight Thirty Sprint, also over the straight course, was won in a front-running effort by Mum, trained by Spencer Chung and ridden by Aaron Chatrie.

Racing continues today with the running of the $1.7-million Prince Consort Stakes feature over seven furlong. The native-bred three-year-old event for colts and geldings will see two-year-old champion Further and Beyond making his seasonal debut. First post is at 12:15 pm.