Wray & Nephew adds 'spirit' to bobsleigh federation

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum has announced its support of the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

In a release yesterday, Wray & Nephew said the successes of the Jamaica Bobsleigh team have reverberated in the hearts of Jamaicans.

“From recalling Team Jamaica's remarkable feat over 29 years ago which inspired the 1993 movie Cool Runnings, to the presence of a Jamaican team, representing the bold black, green, and gold colours of the national flag, in a winter sport has been a source of pride for Jamaicans globally.

“This partnership, alongside its sponsorship of Reggae Month, marks another cultural milestone for Wray Rum as Jamaica marks its 60th anniversary of Independence,” it stated.

Pietro Gramegna, marketing director of J Wray & Nephew Limited, said his team is honoured to lend its support to the federation.

“Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum is an integral part of the fabric of Jamaican culture, and we believe that it is important for us to lend our support to events that inspire Jamaicans and add to nation-building. We are proud to back the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation and look forward to great things from the federation and its team in its current and upcoming events,” said Gramegna.

Jamaica Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation President Nelson “Chris” Stokes, a member of the original 1988 Jamaican bobsleigh team, is happy for the support.

“When the Jamaica Bobsleigh programme just started and we needed companies that believed in us, J Wray & Nephew were there. They showed the way to the possibility that premium Jamaican products can be world-class, and gave us the opportunity to be world-class also. We welcome them back on board as we go on a new journey of home-grown global excellence,” Stokes noted.