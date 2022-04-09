CHAMPS 2022: XTRA SHOTS

#CHAMPS 2022: XTRA SHOTSSaturday, April 09, 2022
Jamaica College's Zachary Campbell covers one eye as he displays his boys' Class Two shot put gold medal during the ISSA/ GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium on Thursday.
Kingston College's Khailian Vitalis in pole vault action during the boys' decathlon.
Manchester High's Troydian Fleming celebrates winning the boys' Class Three 400m.
St Jago High's Alexia Williams in action during the girls' Class Four long jump.
Wolmer's Girls' Shanniqua Williams clears the bar in the girls' Class Three high jump.
