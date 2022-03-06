Young Girlz exit Concacaf U-20 Champs

Jamaica's young Reggae Girlz made a meek exit from the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship on Saturday as they went down 0-3 to Panama in their Round-of-16 contest in the Dominican Republic.

The Jamaicans, who struggled with their shape and form in front of goal in the group stages, would have hoped for better fortunes at the business end of the competition, but the performance was again found wanting and the end result just about summed up their campaign.

Shayari Camarena (12th minute), Wendy Natis (39th) from the penalty spot and a delightful 62nd-minute strike by Yasli Atencio saw the Panamanians through to the last eight, while the Jamaicans, who were eliminated at the quarter-final stage in 2020, again fell by the wayside.

Panama joined defending champions United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, El Salvador and Mexico in the quarter-final, with Haiti and Guatemala battling Guyana and Bermuda, respectively, for the final two spots at the time of reporting.

The two finalists and the third-place finisher will join host nation Costa Rica as Concacaf representatives at the World Cup scheduled for August 10-28.