Young Girlz face test in Concacaf qualifiers

A much-needed win over Cuba on Monday saw Head Coach Xavier Gilbert and his young Reggae Girlz breathing a collective sigh of relief.

But they will now have to outdo themselves against Haiti to complete their first objective of topping Group H at the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic.

The 3-0 win against the Cubans courtesy of a brace from Kameron Simmonds and one from substitute Christina Salmon, saw the young Reggae Girlz placing one foot in the round of 16 as they currently occupy one of the three spots from the group.

They are in third on three points, one behind Haiti and Guatemala on four points each, with cellar dwellers Cuba yet to get off the mark.

However, the Jamaicans are not out of the proverbial woods yet, given the fact that they have rivals Haiti to contend with in their final group game on Wednesday, while any number can play in the Cuba versus Guatemala encounter.

A win in the feature contest scheduled for 5:00 pm Jamaica time at Estadio Panamericano would see Gilbert's side progressing to the knockout stage regardless of the outcome in the curtain-raiser.

Though happy with the win against Cuba, Gilbert was still bothered by the team's overall display, particularly its poor finishing, among other things which he is aiming to address as they look ahead.

“It's good to get our first points on the board and we are happy about that. I am also pretty pleased with the performance. We saw a little improvement from the opening game against Guatemala, but there are still some areas that we need to work on and will continue working on until we get it right,” Gilbert said with some degree of confidence that his team will progress beyond the group stage.

“One of those main areas is how we conduct ourselves in front of goal. We need to be a little bit more composed there and we also need to be more compact in our defence because the further we go, the more competitive the games will be and so we need to tighten things up in those areas,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Still quietly optimistic that his team can take pole position in the group, Gilbert is aware that they will have to produce a complete performance in all areas if they are to better Caribbean rivals Haiti in what should be a scintillating affair.

Should Cuba restrict, defeat, or hold Guatemala to a draw, a Jamaican victory against the Haitians would be objective complete for the young Reggae Girlz.

“Before we came here, I always said it was an unpredictable group, but our objective was to try and finish at the summit and then we take it from there. We remain on course to do that, so hopefully we execute how we know we can and things go in our favour with the other game for us to top the group,” Gilbert noted.

He continued: “The girls were anxious to get on the scoresheet, so now that we got some goals, I am expecting the confidence and composure to improve. So once we can find a early goal, we hope that will do the players a world of good and we will start to look better as a team.

“We know Haiti will not be easily beaten and so our game plan is to go at them early and apply some pressure. They have a few areas I think we can exploit, and so the aim is to use our speed and strength up top and hopefully we can get the job done.

Finishing tops in Group H would see Gilbert's side drawing a widely perceived lesser opponent in Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Curacao, or Suriname for the round of 16, which, much like the quarter-finals and semifinals, is a single match direct elimination.

With their most experienced player and captain, Peyton McNamara, already being ruled out for the remainder of the tournament through injury, Gilbert pointed out that physical trainer Jason “Buju” Henry, Doctor Lori-Ann Miller, physiotherapist Nicole Reid, and masseuse Devin Lawson are working assiduously to ensure players can perform at their optimum.

“Mentally, the girls are in good stead. Physically, its demanding and challenging, but the medical team is working tirelessly to ensure that the players recover in time. They might not be fully or 100 per cent, so what we have been doing is rotating players to ensure that we manage their time so that they can last for the tournament,” the tactician explained.

The two finalists and third-place finisher will join host nation Costa Rica as Concacaf representatives at the World Cup scheduled for August 10-28.