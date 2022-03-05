PANAMA TEST

WITH a topsy-turvy group stage run now out the way Jamaica's young Reggae Girlz will have no choice but to put their best foot forward or face elimination, as they square off against Panama in the knockout stage of the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic on Saturday.

Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal will host the contest scheduled for 3:00 pm Jamaica time.

The Jamaicans struggled to put together a complete performance in the Group H campaign, which resulted in a third-place finish on four points behind Guatemala and Haiti — losing the opening game against the Central Americans and drawing the final contest with their Caribbean rivals.

Their lone win of the tournament so far came in the second game against Cuba during which they only mustered three goals in a contest they should have won by a wider margin.

In fact, it could be argued that the young Reggae Girlz should have won all three group games, had it not been for faulty shooting and a lack of cohesion for the most part.

Still, Head Coach Xavier Gilbert took some positives from what he believes was a gutsy display to hold the Haitains to a goalless stalemate when playing with 10 players in the final group fixture.

“It was a gutsy performance from the ladies, especially after going down 10 players in the first half. They showed fight and still managed to create some opportunities which, had they capitalised on, would have made the performance even more memorable. But it was indeed a great feat not losing the game or conceding a goal, so kudos to the girls for that,” Gilbert said as he reflected on the game in which they lost midfielder Theanna Burnett to two yellow cards in the 11th and 41st minutes.

He is now hoping that his team can build on that performance for what is expected to be an even tougher assignment against Panama, who secured a second-place finish in their group behind Mexico, with a 5-0 beating of Guyana.

“I'm pretty pleased with the way we are looking, especially with that performance to end the group stage. It is still not where we want it to be but we are gradually looking better each game. We have some massive blows in the middle of the park but we just have to pick up the pieces and move forward and see how best we can make the adjustments to ensure that we come out and give a good account of ourselves,” Gilbert told the Jamaica Observer.

“They [Panama] are looking good. I think they have gotten better game by game, and that showed in their last game against Guyana. They move the ball quite well and possess a threat in the wide areas so we know we have a tough game on our hand. But, again, we just have to try curtail their strengths and exploit whatever weaknesses we identify,” he added.

That for Gilbert is easier said than done, especially after losing his most experienced player and captain, Peyton McNamara, to injury, and Burnett who will serve a red card suspension for this game.

To compound his problem, the tactician is also without Mia Mitchell, who picked up an injury during play against Haiti.

“It's always a massive blow when you pretty much lose your three midfielders that you would have expected to start, fairly early in the tournament. But, it is what it is. That's what we are faced with and we just have to make the necessary adjustments as we see fit and look forward,” the tactician noted.

“But it is going to be a difficult encounter, and we just hope that we can come out and execute. I think once we continue on the same page of not conceding like we did in the last two games, and are a little bit more composed in front of goal, then we should do well,” Gilbert said.

Despite the odds being stocked against them Gilbert is hopeful that his team can go two steps further on this occasion and secure a historic qualification as victory over Panama would see them returning to the quarter-final stage, where they fell by the wayside at the 2020 tournament.

From there, the four semi-finalists will battle for three spots to join host nation Costa Rica as Concacaf representatives at the World Cup scheduled for August 10-28.

“As we go along, the tournament gets more difficult in terms of competition with short recovery time but all the teams are faced with similar situation and circumstances and we just have to adapt.

“The medical team continues to do a good job to ensure that we have all players available to us and again, we have to give them credit for that and just hope for the best as we look ahead,” Gilbert ended.