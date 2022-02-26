Young Girlz go for big win against Guatemala in Concacaf Championship

JAMAICA's young Reggae Girlz will get their World Cup quest underway Saturday when they tackle Guatemala in Group H of the Concacaf Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic.

The game is scheduled for 3:00 pm Jamaica time at Estadio Panamericano.

While preparations were by no means ideal, Head Coach Xavier Gilbert and his team will be looking for a positive start as they seek to secure one of three spots from the group for the knockout stage and, by extension, better the country's best-ever finish at this tournament which was fourth in 2006 in Mexico.

However, given the reality of arriving in Dominican Republic late Thursday and only hosting a one-hour session on Friday, Gilbert, though retaining seven players from the last outing in 2020, is aware that getting by the Guatemalans will be no easy feat, especially with the results from the last tournament still fresh in his mind.

Then, the young Reggae Girlz had to come from three goals down to secure a 4-4 stalemate with the Central Americans.

“We don't know much about the Guatemalan team but we played them the last tournament and I think they are going to play the same way. So, we are going to do our best to curtail their strengths and exploit their weaknesses,” Gilbert told the Jamaica Observer.

“The session was good. We did what we could with the time and we got what we needed to get in. The girls seem ready to go — based on their level of execution in the few things that we worked on — and we are going to bank on their experience to take us through this first game because there wasn't a lot that we could do. So, we can only hope that what we have done was sufficient enough to ensure that we at least get a point out of the game,” he added.

Haiti and Cuba are the other teams in the group Gilbert describes as unpredictable, and as such he remains cautiously optimistic that his team can top the standings.

That would see them drawing a widely perceived lesser opponent in Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Curacao or Suriname for the round of 16 which, much like the quarter-finals and semi-finals, is a single-match direct elimination.

The outcome of Saturday's opener will determine their chances of achieving that goal.

“We have to get a big result to see if we can get on the board early and put them under pressure. Everything could come down to the number of goals scored so we are looking to go out there and get a result... we just have to score when we get our opportunities,” Gilbert said.

He continued: “When it comes to tournaments like these it [one practice session before a game] is never ideal but we just have to work with what we got.

“The good thing is that we were communicating with the players otherwise, sharing how we want them to press and how we want them to defend, so again it wasn't ideal but it made life a little bit easier when we got on the field.

Gilbert was reluctant to confirm a possible formation or starting team for the game but the likes of Maliah Atkins, Peyton McNamara and Chantelle Parker are expected to marshal the defence, midfield and attacking front, respectively.

The two finalists and third-place finisher will join host nation Costa Rica as Concacaf representatives at the World Cup scheduled for August 10-28.

Squad: Maliah Atkins, Serena Mensah, Alexis Wright, Javanae Jones, Alexia Spencer, Peyton McNamara, Shaneil Buckley, Daihla Whyte, Andrene Smith, Zoe Vidaurre, Christina Salmon, Chantelle Parker, Anabel Moore, Kameron Simmonds, Mia Mitchell, Davia Richards, Liya Brooks, Shania Harris, Theanna Burnett, Nevillegail Able