Young, Gunzel star at JAAA/Puma Development Meet

ANGELS, St Catherine — Edwin Allen's throws coach, former junior national representative Demar Gayle, has big plans this for this two throwers Christopher Young and Trevor Gunzel.

In keeping with the plans, both throwers put in incredible shows in the boys' Class One shot put and discus throws at Saturday's Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA)/Puma Development Meet held at G C Foster College of Physical Education and Sport in Angels, St Catherine.

With no spectators allowed, Young and Gunzel amazed the handful of onlookers, comprising coaches and other athletes, with brilliant performances in both rings as Young finished the day with two World Under-20 top three positions — winning the shot put with 20.20m and placing second in the discus throw with 61.41m.

Young, who started his sports career playing football before switching to track and field, climbed to number two on the all-time Jamaican list, behind only Kevin Nedrick's 20.94m, and is ranked number seven on the discus charts.

Gunzel, who will be 20 later this year and is not a junior, won the men's discus with 61.49m and was second in the shot put with 19.11m, both big personal best marks.

Jamaica College's Shamar Reid was third in both events, 18.10m in the shot put and 58.01m in the discus, both also personal best marks.

“I feel pleased with their performances,” Coach Gayle said of his charges. “I was not expecting it so early; it's a big surprise.”

Young, who has now qualified for both events at the World Under-20 to be held later this year in Cali, Colombia, took over the World Under-20 lead in the shot put from Calabar High's Kobe Lawrence (19.61m), and is third in the discus throw behind two Germans — Marius Karges (63.38m) and Steven Richter (62.85m).

Young had a personal best mark of 18.20m in the shot put, adding an eye-watering two metres to his previous best, and had a best of 55.83m in the discus throw.

On Saturday all four legal throws in the shot put were over his previous best, starting with 19.42m, after which he threw 18.66m before ending the first round with another personal best 19.79m.

He fouled his first two efforts in the final before unleashing his big throw.

Gunzell was also on fire, beating his previous best 17.31m five times — starting with 17.08m then throwing 18.21m and 18.52m in the first round before reeling off throws of 19.11m, 17.93m and 19.10m.

The discus throw followed closely behind the shot put but despite the short time between both events the athletes still delivered, both going over the 61.00m mark in the final round though Young had thrown 60.35m in the first round to lead.

Gayle, who was an ISSA Champs and CARIFTA Games medallist with personal bests of just under 20.00m in the shot put and 56.00m in the discus, told the Jamaica Observer his aim was to prepare athletes who will be better than he was and also to get both Young and Gunzell for a long season.

“I am working really hard with them and I am preparing Young for the World Juniors, Champs, Penn Relays, CARIFTA — all of the events,” he told the Jamaica Observer, “I used my career as a guide and I wanted to get them better than me,” he said.

— Paul Reid