Youthful, inexperienced Wolmer's will take Manning Cup season game by game

Assistant coach at Wolmer's Boys' School, Sean Fraser, is looking to the upcoming schoolboy Manning Cup football season with optimism that his young and inexperienced players will be able to overcome, despite the challenges that COVID-19 caused to preparations.

According to Fraser, Wolmer's would have been more advanced in their preparation had it not been for the COVID-19 guidelines that they followed strictly, which affected the number of practice matches they have played so far.

“We started in late March, just like training five/five and so forth because we were following the COVID protocols and it has been tough because of the protocols we have to follow, we can't do what we want to do, but we are getting there.

“It has affected the preparation because certain things we want to do, normally we would be playing practice games from June and now we had to wait on ISSA (Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association) to give us the green light to play practice games. So for us it has affected us tremendously,” Fraser said.

Fraser is also cautiously optimistic about the season because of the youthfulness of his players, as he said all the members of the squad have the age requirements to play again beyond the upcoming season.

He stated that while the coaching unit is comfortable with the present conditioning and technical ability of the players, more work will have to be done to get them to peak competitively.

“I think that from the boys start listening, going forward, we may need to just process the information that we receive and try to do our best by taking it out on the field and just play football and enjoy the game.

“I think with the work that we are putting in, you will see a reflection of the coaches out there,” Fraser said recently before Wolmer's played Camperdown in a practice match at Alpha Institute.

Wolmer's Boys have won the Manning Cup trophy 10 times, with their last title being in 1994. They have been competitive in recent years, but have faltered in the final stages of the contest.

According to Fraser, Wolmer's will only be thinking about each game as the season progresses but will be looking to maintain the tradition of football at the institution.

“We are Wolmer's, we have a name to carry on. We have a young team; no excuses but we have to go out there and play and earn it. We don't have any experienced players. Nobody here has ever played Manning Cup before. This is a fairly young team, a Colts team right now,” Fraser emphasised.

He, however, believes the coaching unit has seen the quality in Nathaniel Brooks, Javaughn Barrett and Dominic Atkinson that will enable Wolmer's to achieve a level of success in the competition.

Fraser would not give details of the practice matches that they have played so far but said the results have not been impressive for Wolmer's. He, however, stated that the coaches are not using the practice matches to guide their season.

“We are just trying to find a balance and finding the right team because these practice games for us, the results don't matter. If the result did matter, then we would use one set of players and play.

“Everybody needs to get a feel of it and everybody needs to understand what Manning Cup is all about,” he said before Wolmer's lost to Camperdown 1-3 in the practice match at Alpha Institute.

Wolmer's are drawn in Group C of the competition that also consists of Clan Carthy, Kingston College (KC), Mona, Papine, St Catherine and St Mary's College. Fraser believes that 15-time champions KC will be his main rival in the group along with St Catherine.