Zapata sends Colombia into Copa quarters with Qatar winner
SAO PAULO, Brazil (AFP) – Duvan Zapata scored for the second match running to send Colombia into the Copa America quarter-finals with a late header to beat Qatar 1-0 yesterday.
Carlos Queiroz's team became the first side into the knock-out rounds after following up Saturday's 2-0 win over Argentina with another victory over the dogged Asian champions.
It was a deserved success but one that had looked likely to elude the 2001 champions as they toiled against a Qatar side that defended stoically and held on grimly for more than 85 minutes.
Qatar, who will host the next World Cup in 2022, may now need to beat Lionel Messi's Argentina in their final Group B match if they are to reach the last eight.
Zapata repaid Queiroz after the Portuguese coach surprisingly picked the Atalanta striker in place of star forward Radamel Falcao.
His team was off to a flying start, putting the ball in the net after just six minutes, but Roger Martinez's close-range header was ruled out for offside.
Captain James Rodriguez should have given Colombia the lead on 13 minutes as he met Martinez's pinpoint cross just seven yards out, but the playmaker inexplicably headed wide.
Much as they had been in the early stages against Paraguay, when they came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, Qatar were under the cosh as Colombia spread the play intelligently.
Juan Cuadrado tried his luck from 25 yards but goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb was alert to punch the ball away.
Zapata, as he had during the last Serie A season, caused havoc in the Qatar defence with his size and strength but was off target with a pair of headers.
