Zouks rebranded as Kings for new season

Zouks rebranded as Kings for new seasonThursday, August 05, 2021
|
GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — St Lucia Zouks has undergone a name change for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season and will now be known as St Lucia Kings.
The franchise was purchased last year by KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, a consortium which owns Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings, and will now see shared branding and assets “as the ownership team moves to further cement ties between the two brands”.
“This synergy will help build on the successes the team has had since the new owners arrived, after they finished as runners-up at last year's Hero CPL tournament,” said a CPL statement.
Former marquee player Daren Sammy, who will serve as assistant coach for the pending season, said he was excited about the rebranding.
“I love the logo and I love the new name,” said the former Zouks and West Indies T20 captain.
“It's a pleasure to be associated with the Kings Franchise and I truly hope that the name can inspire our players to play like the true kings that we are.”
Zouks have largely struggled throughout the history of the CPL, reaching the semi-finals in 2016 before earning their first final last year, when they went down to Trinbago Knight Riders.
In 2017, they went winless, suffering nine defeats and a no-result in a strife-filled campaign.
This year, the franchise will be boosted by the inclusion of South African star Faf du Plessis, Pakistan's Wahab Riaz and the West Indies duo of Andre Fletcher and Rahkeem Cornwall.
This year's CPL tournament is being staged in St Kitts from August 26 to September 15.
