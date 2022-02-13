As Tami and Wayne ready for V-Day 2022 and the birth of their daughter (theirs is a household of three boys), SO delves into the archives to share a feature published 12 years ago. To date they remain two of the sweetest individuals we've interviewed.. Little wonder that they remain, a decade plus later, Jamaica's sweethearts

Previously published: February 14, 2010



How can we forget Tami's quivering voice or the tears she desperately tried to blink away as she pledged her love on Sunday, September 20, 2009 to Wayne “Marshall” Mitchell. Here's a snippet of her vows:

“You are my once-in-a-lifetime, my miracle. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; I love you because I know no other way than this, where I do not exist without you... so close that your hand on my chest is my hand. So close that when your eyes close, I fall asleep...”

SO spent the day with the two dancehall darlings, a few days shy of their first Valentine's, and left with those same goosebumps felt on their wedding day; seems 'chu' love never dies.

“It's wonderful being married,” shares a bubbly Tami as we sip coffee inside her not-yet-had-a chance-to-fully-furnish home. Meanwhile, Wayne puts on Tami's current obsession — Sade's hot new CD — and we enjoy the sound of The Reason Why There's Love. “We live out of a suitcase and are seldom here so we're still making ourselves comfortable,” Tami explains.

There's little doubt, though, that the flawless Mrs Mitchell is a woman in love. “I am definitely still on cloud nine,” she states, her bright eyes sparkling. “And I plan to stay here for a while.” When asked if there's been a shift of sorts, her response is immediate: “To tell you the truth, nothing has really changed. We're still the same... I keep telling everyone that it's like being 25 and turning 26; you don't really feel the change. Soon after we got married I asked Wayne if he felt different and he said, 'If anything, I feel more responsible'. I think he put it perfectly, for that's how I feel too. I think we've both become a little more protective of what we share.

“We've been really blessed to have people who support us (people we know and people we don't). I get an overwhelming sense that we have everyone's approval and people choose to share that with us every single day. I don't think one day has gone by since we've been married where someone hasn't given us positive blessings... it's truly amazing and I suppose in that sense we feel a responsibility to remain a good example.

“At the same time, we just do our thing and try not to think about it too much. We love each other a tremendous amount and we just plan to take it one day at a time.”

Wayne is more guarded than his ebullient wife; however, his smile, gentle touches and kisses are a dead giveaway. “I guess I just want it to stay as perfect as it is. I like Jay-Z and Beyoncé's approach — super-private with not much public display,” he says.

If he is trying to get us to ease up, it is an exercise in futility; we're not listening... we want intimacy and, thankfully, their chemistry is palpable. Marshall describes his wife as “my shadow, my rock, my best friend, my love — bright and feisty — not the normal pretty girl but the type who gets you all weak in the knees”.

“How you doing?” Tami asks, mimicking her fave TV host Wendy Williams. A flash of Marshall's pearly whites gives her the response she wants.

Their support system

There are role models galore, especially Tami's sister Terrie and her husband Gavin who, we're told, have been married for 20 years and have an incredible friendship. “They love each other like crazy,” says Tami, “and I don't think that I've ever heard either of them say that marriage is hard work. Their marriage is admirable and I think they themselves would attribute its success to the fact that they are such great friends. That said, my parents are wonderful, too, and were together for 46 years and have a lot of advice to offer too.”

Of getting used to the title 'Mrs Wayne Marshall'

“I feel wonderful. It still sounds funny to hear the words 'Mrs Wayne Marshall', but I love it. Valentine's Day is another 'first' for us. Our first Christmas was wonderful and our first Valentine's Day will be special too. I'm going to have to make a journal entry so that in 20 years I can look back and smile.

Of their first Valentine's Day (as husband and wife)

“Well, Wayne will be travelling all day but when he gets home we'll probably go to our favourite place... our balcony. We'll be listening to music, having a drink, eating dinner and there'll be lots of chatting under the stars.

“It's a special place to us because that's where we fell in love and that's where he proposed, so it seems only right for it to come full circle on Valentine's Day.”

Saying goodbye...

“See you in five years. By that time we'll have at least four children!”

—NMW