SayItWithDenim Collection

The Style Observer (SO) welcomes recently appointed Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica Maureen Tamuno, and we are delighted that her focus will be on fashion, film, tourism and investment. SO has long applauded the fashion genius of the continent and relishes each new find. Today, we unveil the limited-edition #sayitwithdenim capsule collection of Nigerian Femi Olayebi, a self-taught, award-winning handbag designer, trainer, mentor, and the creative mind behind FemiHandbags.

A translator-turned-handbag designer after making a baby bag for her firstborn in 1992, and with no formal training, Femi has poured her energies into creating experiences through her aspirational brand. She plays an integral role in the creation of every piece and directly manages her growing workshop in Nigeria. Little surprise that her business has become a case study for MBA students at the Lagos Business School in Nigeria!

To mark her very first collection of the year she pays homage to some of her most iconic pieces and has relaunched them in an effortlessly casual-chic way!

With each piece carefully ingrained in her legacies of tradition, passion and lifestyle, the Denim Series is the fusion of the world's oldest and most indigenous materials — denim, leather and Aso-oke.

Editor's Note: This brand, as well as others, forms part of WE are COCO MEET The Buyer initiative, a by-invitation-only programme that connects emerging brands to global retailers.