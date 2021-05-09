New mum Ashleigh-Ann Arnold

Name of baby: Blaire Victoria Arnold

Date of baby's birth: October 10, 2020

Weight of baby: 5 lbs

Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica

On naming her daughter... I have always loved Blaire because it's edgy yet somewhat traditional. Victoria is also very special as it means “victory” and we believed that God, in whom we trusted to carry us through the pregnancy, would give us the victory in bringing our baby girl safely into this world. We also hope that in knowing that, she will go through life trusting that in God she will have the victory over anything.

So after shortlisting about four names, when we put her full name together, Blaire Victoria Arnold, we were immediately sold, and as they say, the rest is history!

Lessons on motherhood... I've learnt, first and foremost, the true meaning of sacrifice, and at the same time, how easily these sacrifices are made when it comes to ensuring the happiness and well-being of our child.

I've also been amazed at the outpouring of support received as a new mom from other more experienced mothers; this support is so crucial, especially in these formative months!

As anticipated, motherhood comes with challenges, some of which I might have underestimated before I became a mom, such as the toll those sleepless nights take, the roller coaster of emotions you go through, and right there near the top of the list — just how deadly those poop explosions can be :) But this unconditional love that is at the heart of motherhood makes the full spectrum of emotions and experiences that more meaningful and rewarding.