Wellness is Also About How We Look and Feel

On Saturday, February 26, the Jamaica Observer pulled out all the stops to host the first Beauty and Wellness Summit of 2022 at Half Moon Resort. Two-thirds of the panel flew into the island to support the event moderated by Jamaica Observer Limited Senior Associate Editor Lifestyle and Social Content Novia McDonald-Whyte. On the panel were notable Manhattan dermatologist Dr Rose Ingleton, InStyle magazine Executive Beauty Editor Kayla Greaves, and physiotherapist and Body Forté Limited director Summer Lopez. In addition to the fully vaccinated guests in attendance, the event was live-streamed.

Tanya Vassell, spa director, Fern Tree Spa (Half Moon), kicked off the proceedings. The award-winning Fern Tree Spa is one of the island's most notable spa/wellness enclaves and features aromatherapy steam rooms, an outdoor yoga pavillion, gardens, a meditation labyrinth, a tea room, multiple treatment rooms (including overwater bungalows), and the titular falls and lagoon. They may seem superficial, but spa treatments have mental and physical health benefits and are common ways for people to take care of their bodies.

Treatments such as massages and aromatherapy can help combat symptoms of depression. Studies have proven that soaking in warm water can reduce the amount of cortisol in your system. By spending time relaxing in therapeutic baths, you can experience physical changes that will result in mental benefits such as reduced anxiety and increased relaxation. There's no better place to detox than at a spa. Purging the body of toxic substances and unwanted materials revitalises the skin, aids relaxation, increases circulation by stimulating the lymphatic system and promotes better sleep.

Fern Tree Spa is the ideal place to unwind, rejuvenate and allow your mind, body and spirit to connect. It prides itself on delivering treatments in a nurturing seaside setting featuring indigenous plants, herbs and fruit trees. A few of the spa's signature treatments include the Jamaican Bush Bath, Cerasee Body Buff, Motherhood Massage, and the Elemis Superfood Pro-Radiance facial. The spa, too, offers a variety of yoga, Pilates and barre classes, as movement is such an integral aspect of wellness.

Summer Lopez has dedicated her life to movement. As a teen, Lopez was a national swimmer for Barbados (where she was born), and now as the director of Body Forté Limited, she helps her clients to “move better, grow stronger, and perform their best”. Lopez's segment reminded folks that tiny steps (literally) count in one's overall wellness journey. Yes, it's great to complete a high-intensity workout or an Ashtanga yoga class, but how can you exercise if you're in a lot of pain or have a limited range of motion? Lopez has a solution for you.

If moving through the full range of motion causes pain, performing micromovements can help release the muscles and retrain their patterns in a non-painful way. That's a part of Body Forté's treatment modalities, which include manual therapy, pre-and post-operative rehab, strength and flexibility training, soft tissue mobilisation, postural training, electrical stimulation, dry needling, and injury prevention. The practice treats among other ailments, sciatica, runner's knee, neck pain, plantar fasciitis, shoulder and hip impingement, Achilles tendinitis, and shin splints.

Another gem that Lopez dropped during her segment is this fun fact: By 2030, the 65 and older population in North America will exceed 71 million. For the United States, this means that by 2030, older people are projected to outnumber children for the first time in the country's history. Though older adults have different health-care needs than younger age groups, physical therapy is integral in a complete wellness regimen. Lopez and her colleagues offer one-on-one attention and a personalised approach to care. Add to its content client evaluations, and blend of hands-on therapy and corrective exercise, Body Forté Limited is leading the way in getting people to improve their physical health through movement and fortifying one's body for life.

InStyle Executive Beauty Editor Kayla Greaves is neither a stranger to the lifestyle pages of the Jamaica Observer nor its webinars. Greaves, who calls Brooklyn home, is a “beauty expert, sought-after speaker, award-winning journalist,” and a godsend to any panel, especially one about beauty and skincare. She's a one-woman information bonanza! Greaves believes that “skincare is an investment” and shares information, especially with people of colour on how to best care for their skin.

In a November 2021 InStyle article, Greaves wrote about eczema, the “second most common skin condition in the black community”. However, most people afflicted with the skin condition go undiagnosed. Greaves wrote, “Black people unknowingly suffer from the disease for years due to lack of awareness, representation, and education.” She uses her editorial seat to benefit those underrepresented in mainstream American media. Greaves ensures that her articles educate, inspire, and offer practical solutions, whether they are about #teamnaturalhair, how to regrow thinning edges or moisturisers ideal for summer months.

A practical skincare solution Greaves mentioned was Benjamins olive and black castor oils. “Jamaicans build little Jamaicas wherever they go,” mused the beauty editor. As a result, brands like Benjamins have a cult following within the diaspora. In addition, Greaves mentioned the efficacy of social media in spreading beauty trends; search for “Jamaican black castor oil,” and you'll see how many people regard the stuff as liquid gold.

Greaves understands the complexities of black skin and the challenges in treating, beautifying and taking care of it. One of the dermatologists cited in the eczema article noted, “Access to a dermatologist with experience in treating skin of colour can be challenging.” However, if you're in New York City, you're lucky.

You'll have to wait 10 to 12 weeks to get an appointment with Dr Ingleton, which according to Greaves, “is not bad for New York!” Ingleton grew up on The Rock and holds a degree in Psychobiology from NYU and graduated medical school at the University of Maryland. When Ingleton completed medical school in the late 1990s, she was the first black person to graduate from her dermatology residency.

Dr Ingleton's tony practice is located on East 4th Street — a stone's throw away from NYU Stern School of Business, hot hot hot Levain Bakery in NoHo, and well-heeled-member-loving Equinox and Barry's gyms. We mention the location as Ingleton's clientele comprises some of Manhattan's most demanding. However, a cursory glance at her online reviews reveals that this 20-odd-year veteran is a superb dermatologist and one of the best in the city.

“The BEST of the best dermatologists in NYC. Dr Rose is a gem. Excellent service and team. Run, don't walk to get the best skincare in NYC,” wrote one patient. “Experienced, knowledgeable, great bedside manner, compassionate. Dr Ingleton is a high demand dermatologist and worth the wait,” wrote another. A dermatologist should be a part of everyone's healthcare practitioner team. Besides helping to get rid of blemishes, dermatologists can diagnose and treat more severe skin issues and help preserve youthful looks.

Speaking of fountains of youth, Ingleton is, too, the founder of the skincare line RoseIngleton MD. The collection includes the signature moisturiser, various sera, and a blemish control booster. In 2021, Dr Ingleton was featured in over two dozen publications, including Porter, Vogue, Allure, Cosmopolitan and InStyle magazines, and of course, the Jamaica Observer.

The Jamaica Observer 2022 Beauty and Wellness Summit was a triumph. Though the international news that week was disheartening, the summit was nevertheless a beacon of hope, with the expert panel reminding guests that a holistic approach to health is best.

The Jamaica Observer Beauty & Wellness summit was powered by Sagicor, Half Moon Luxury Resort, Benjamins Cosmetics and Medical Disposables & Supplies Limited (MDS).