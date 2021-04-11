A Dream Fulfilled

Like so many of their generation, Frederick and Elaine Ingleton, parents of celebrated dermatologist Rose Ingleton, instilled greatness into the minds of their children. They would be assisted by educators and the music of Tosh and Marley.

The formula worked for the St Andrew-born future dermatologist whose early childhood lessons commenced at Pembroke Hall Primary School and continued at Wolmer's Girls' School, where she graduated at age 15.

She would eventually emigrate to the United States. “I attended Hunter College for a year, then transferred to NYU where I graduated with a BA in Psycho-Biology” she tells Style Observer (SO) during a working weekend visit to Los Angeles where she catches up with Rose MD Team Member, Dionyse Fitzwilliam. Her next stop would be University of Maryland School of Medicine, at Beth Israel Medical Center, NY followed by a second residency: Dermatology, New York Medical College, NY.

Certification out of the way, Ingleton's secret weapon would be brought to the fore. “My approach to patient care in my medical practice is mirrored in my approach to the development of my products. I aim to create simple, targeted and effective skincare regimens for my patients, regardless of their gender or skin colour. I had the same goal as I developed my skincare line. My philosophy is that IF the skincare regimen is targeted to address the specific skin concerns of the user, and IF the regimen is simple and easy-to-use, and IF the products are effective, then users will use them, and if they use them consistently then they will get results. It's that simple...”

Indeed, here's what beauty and fashion icon Iman says about the products. “A daily ritual that brings me wellness has meant more as I spent more time at home and have not been able to see my dermatologist. On Sundays, I give myself a spa moment with ROSE MD Skin, Skin Calming Booster, Retexturizing Booster, and Signature Moisturizer”.

“Each product in the line,” informs Ingleton, “is founded on my trademarked 'Jamaican Superfruit Blend' of five fruit extracts that are native to my island home and have proven medical benefits to the skin. I was incorporating the benefits of these fruit ingredients into my recommended skincare regimen for patients for many years and seeing great results. I just decided to identify sources of the active ingredients that were present on the island and highlighted that.”.

Seawhip Extract, we glean, is derived from a marine organism found in the Caribbean Sea, and has been found to have significant repairing and protective properties that helps to protect the skin from environmental damage and calms irritated, redness-prone skin. Ingleton incorporates the Seawhip Extract in her Skin Calming Booster.

With her impressive roster of clients plus her skincare line that's powered by Jamaican superfuits, Dr Ingleton is a much sought after and trusted expert and is a frequent featured guest on shows such as ABC's Good Morning America, NBC's The Today Show, Dr Oz, The Doctors, and multiple radio programmes.

Her products are available online at Net-A-Porter, Revolve, Knockout Beauty and online +in-store at Saks, Neiman Marcus and CO Bigelow Apothecaries. There's more based on the wider smile! After an arduous, long journey from concept to the realisation” she adds. “My products are now in Sephora!”

A long way SO is told from her first product placement. “I remember it clearly because it came out of the blue. Knockout Beauty was not an account that we have pursued. I was introduced by one of my fashion insider friends to Cayli Cavaco via text. Cayli is the founder of Knockout Beauty, a finely curated skincare boutique & spa dedicated to selling high-performing luxury beauty brands, with locations in The Hamptons, Upper East Side Manhattan and Brentwood California. Cayli and I had a wonderful conversation, and she recalled meeting me many years ago in the NY fashion world where her father was the legendary fashion stylist Paul Cavaco. She expressed that she had been secretly checking out and using my skincare products for a while before calling. She wanted to launch my brand immediately, and to include me amongst a collection of other Black female founded brands that she was launching in their online store in September 2020 (during the COVID pandemic lockdown!!). I was so thrilled to be included in this collective. I was even more thrilled at the “handshake” deal that we finalised in one 60-minute phone call. She paid cash for her first order, and as easy as that I was launched in my first retailer”.

As Dr Rose who is, too, assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai hospital eagerly finalises plans to visit her island home she can affirm that like Peter Tosh and Bob Marley who took their music globally and by extension put Jamaica on the map that she too, has used her roots to develop a world class skincare line that's inextricably linked to Jamaica, the land of her birth.