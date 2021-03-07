A Garden Love Story With Richard & Marva Solomone

“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” – Marcel Proust

This is a love story that if converted to music would sound like something from Bach's Anna Magdalena Notebook, in perfect harmony, emanating from a string duo comprised of a cello and a violin.

Marva and Richard “Barry” Solomone have had a beautiful life partnership which has included an indulgence in the art of gardening. “Our garden journey has been rewarding in many ways. To watch a plant grow from seed or seedling to maturity, whether it's a flower or it bears a fruit, that makes it satisfying,” they say.

Seven miles from downtown Montego Bay, 200 feet above sea level is the Solomones' “Eden on the Mountain”, an 11-acre property which is a part of the historic Maxwell Hall, Kempshot, St James. Here, the couple spends a lot of their time together christening it their very own winter retreat.

The Solomones' garden collection a plethora of plant species which include those both rare and beautiful. In their words, the vast acreage is “a beautiful and lush country property which boasts an array of exotic and beautiful flowering plants, fruit trees from Asia to the Amazon… it has its very own forest with huge lumber trees, vines, unusual plants, and is home to many of our island's indigenous bird species and also to an impressive album of migratory visitors”.

Marva explains that the beauty of their garden reflects their early indoctrination in plant care. Speaking to the fusion of this shared passion, she shares, “This has been a lifelong interest and desire for us both. I remember my first time planting anything. It was a carrot patch when I was eight years old. I have not stopped planting since. Wherever I go. I have been on vacation here and abroad and have had to redo gardens for both friends and family who, of course, let me have my way. Also, like me, my husband Barry at an early age was exposed to a variety of exotic plants and the gardening habit continued.”

Soul food

The couple starts the day early by tending to the individual needs of the plants by watering, pruning, repotting and fertilising. They also speak loving words of encouragement to their beauties, which have had the benefit of receiving more tender love and care due to “tan a yuh yaad” requirement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple feels that their “souls are definitely fed by the ability to be a part of what God has provided for [them]. [They are] blessed to be able to have the satisfaction of being a part of the earth's flora and fauna”.

Country drives

To keep things fresh, the couple often embarks on outdoor adventures which include forays into nature's garden by way of the automobile. From the annals of the couple's adventures, Marva recollects, “On a country drive one day, I spotted an orchid in a dry tree. I insisted that my husband stop the car. I got out and climbed an embankment to reach the tree limb which was dry and rotted. I yanked on it and down came the limb, myself and the orchid crashing to the ground. To make matters worse, this happened close to a cow pasture and I ended up with grass lice from head to toe! The moral of this story is, don't try to steal plants. You will pay for your misdeeds. Incidentally, the orchid is constantly blooming and is very happy in its new home.”

Having had a peek into the couple's nature-filled fun, it would be remiss of this column not to highly recommend venturing into the outdoors with your significant other to share in the delight of nature's pristinely fresh air.

For young lovers

The New Testament in Titus sagely instructs those who are older to guide the young with regard to matters of the heart. This wisdom is not lost in the world of gardening. Accordingly, the Solomones in imparting garden wisdom would “advise the gardening care beginner that every plant is different… what works for one does not work for all…Patience is the greatest key. Find out what the needs of your plants are before you water or fertilise. This lesson also applies to where you choose to place your plant. Whether in your garden, porch or inside your home”.

I am sure that many would respectfully submit that this lesson in plant care can also be applied to long-term relationship care.

The garden of marriage

In the words of Darlene Schacht, “Marriages, like a garden, take time to grow. But the harvest is rich unto those who patiently and tenderly care for the ground.”

To Mr & Mrs Solomone, thank you for sharing the riches of your harvest which you have so tenderly cared. May you continue, and may we all find similar love, commitment and joy in the patient practice of gardening.