Treasure Beach MERMAIDS

It's been a while since the Style Observer (SO) spotlighted Callaloo Jamaica. We have fond memories as well as well-worn pieces courtesy of French designer Sophie Eyssautier, who fell in love with Jamaica, and in particular Jamaican style, over 20 years ago. She gave up a position as a successful designer in Paris and relocated to Negril, where she has built up a well-known lifestyle brand of locally manufactured clothing, homeware, art and craft made by herself and a team of dressmakers and artisans in Treasure Beach, where she relocated the business 10 years ago. Indeed, all Callaloo clothing are sewn in Treasure Beach by seamstress Miss Terry.
Last July, Sophie Eyssautier returned to France and the business was turned over to her friend and noted artist Claudia Jones and her sister Charlotte Wallace. Both are committed to continuation of the line developed by Eyssautier and, most importantly, work with the Treasure Beach creatives of Terry, Yvonne, Barbara and Dennis De Painter, while incorporating Jones' own artistic flair. Fun fact: Jones painted the first Callaloo logo over 18 years ago.
As an established artist Claudia Jones is offering her Ahwhadat label exclusively through Callaloo complete with a premium line of soft furnishings, bags and art. What's the long-term goal? To ensure that the Callaloo and Ahwhadat brands are synonymous with outstanding Jamaican style and exceptional quality!
Nuff said!
Callaloo Jamaica
Address: Calabash Bay, Treasure Beach
E-mail: callaloojam@gmail.com
Instagram: @callaloo_jamaica
Tel: 876-223-2795
