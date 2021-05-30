Angeline Howe-Anderson's Creative Dezinz

“ The onset of the pandemic had a devastating impact on many of our lives. When my job in the hotel industry became a casualty, I had two choices: roll over and play dead, or reinvent myself and pursue a passion I had always nurtured…” — Angeline Howe-Anderson

Global spiritual leader Nhat Hanh once said, “The way must be in you; the destination also must be in you and not somewhere else in space or time. If that kind of self-transformation is being realised in you, you will arrive.” It's an easy guess that many of us throughout this pandemic have had to take journeys inside ourselves induced by the nuances of the new normal. It goes without saying that some of them have been spiritually pleasant and others, abjectly unpleasant. However, those of us who acknowledge that the greatest fortune is the gift of life have quickly learned to give thanks and roll with the punches. So too has Angeline Howe-Anderson, who has made refreshing lemonade from pandemic-harvested lemons, agave sweetened with a twist of lime.

A propeller to recovery

This column last saw Angeline in February 2021 when we stopped to smell her roses. Unbeknownst to us, Angeline was grappling with unemployment within the comforting confines of her garden. “Gardening was a major contributing factor in helping me to reconcile with my grief and loss associated with my job. Gardening was simply my propeller to psychological recovery. The productivity of tending to the 'green babies' of my garden was a welcome distraction from life's challenges — my personal challenges. The more my mind's anxieties were replaced with positive thoughts and a renewed motivation, the more affirming it was that this was where I belonged,” she explains. “Soon gardening was no longer a distraction or an avenue to escape the realities of the world. It had slowly become my new norm and I enjoyed every minute of it.” Unsurprisingly, Angeline's passion quickly changed from passion to purpose. It was the opening of a new chapter, a new adventure, and a new business.

Handcrafted pots & hangers

Someone once said that the most successful people follow passion not pay cheques. Angeline can co-sign on this because her new business emanated from the love of her garden. She shares, “My passion for gardening drove me into this new adventure of making my own pots and hangers which has spurred what is now a thriving business.

“This new business started out of sheer frustration. I got frustrated in my search for the appropriate pots for my cacti and succulents. Succulents require shallow dishes with proper draining. It was sometimes difficult to find the pots I needed. It was out of this frustration coupled with a market need that I decided to make my own pots. I did not want to just make a pot. I wanted to ensure that it was done the right way with the right mixture and the right texture for it to be durable.”

She signed up for an online course which would teach her the rudiments of pot-making, “experimented, tried, failed, tried and failed again until I got it right”. She was determined despite her failures to not be discouraged or lose hope. Her failures were soon replaced with success and as time passed she became more competent in this new craft.

Ammaz Creative Dezinz

A pandemic baby, Ammaz Creative Dezinz, the Ammaz being representative of Angeline's intials and that her children and pronounced “amaze” for amazing, is growing and has transitioned into handmade macramé hangers to complement its handcrafted clay pots. Angeline says, “The pots and macramé hangers are perfect for use in your garden, but also a great showpiece for your patio, verandah, windows or anywhere you choose,” she informs. “All pieces are handmade by me, so that gives each order a personal touch and uniqueness. I really look forward to seeing the business grow. We need more local businesses manufacturing our own products for use locally and to export internationally.”

Check out @ammazcd_ on the 'gram.

Trusting the journey

Angeline describes this faith-shaking yet fortifying season of the pandemic as a “sudden turn of events in [her] life that led [her] to this path…” She submits that “a salient lesson has been reinforced: Never give up as God allows circumstances to elevate you for greater accomplishments or discoveries”.

Stories like these assure that regardless of the journey, we must align, we must have hope and further embed our faith in God's journey. It is the silver lining that you see behind the cloud when you look to the heavens with your feet firmly planted in the haven of your garden. Look up and trust.