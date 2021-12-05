You may have been distracted but...Christmas is upon us! With mere weeks to go, it means we have about two minutes to start decking the halls and our table-tops for the festive season! Here are some ways to bring on the cheer.

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Skip the winter and do it with effortless boho island chic décor.

1. Tablescape with white gauze runners, fancy branches, blondwood candlesticks, woven placemats and tassels from Pussbackfoot's new bash•ment home collection.

Style tip: Make them serve double-duty as ornaments or napkin rings.

2. A close-up of the place-setting with woven placemat and bash•ment tassel napkin ring.

3. Wreath crafted from cord and accented with organic elements of greenery, tassels, driftwood and ball ornament from the holiday collection.

4. Pine is great and all, but a Christmas tree made of pampas, festooned with a garland of faux fur balls takes it up a notch! We topped it off with a simple copper star to keep it classy. This tree is the perfect statement piece especially nestled outdoors in your garden.

5. A close-up of the pampas Christmas tree.

Feeling for a vibrant dose of colour? Well, thankfully, that's the everyday beautiful life on The Rock with luxe-tropical décor.

6. Tablescape with greenery in tree logs, magenta orchid in bark vase styled with a beaded necklace, woven mats from Beenybud, boards from Pussbackfoot's bash•ment home collection and topped with BAUGHaus' Flora dinner plates.

7. A close-up of the place-setting with Pussbackfoot's bash•ment boards and BAUGHaus' Flora plates.

8. Wreath crafted from wood and accented with glittery elements, driftwood and pampas to keep it fresh.

9. The Pampas Christmas Tree with a more garden tropical vibe topped with preserved leafy wreath.