RISING (ROCK) STAR Lashana Lynch

Like many — and we're counting Lynch's mum Sonia amongst the many — who applauded lustily and shouted Hallelujah when Lashana Lynch copped the EE Rising Star Award/EE BAFTA Film Awards 2022, team Style Observer was elated. Thankfully, we were able to pose a few questions. It was well worth the wait!

Style Observer (SO): How surprised were you to hear your name called on Sunday?

Lashana Lynch (LL): It wasn't a matter of being surprised, it was allowing the work of my parents and ancestors to unfold in the way they ordered it. It's been a long 10-plus years of support.

SO: What were your immediate thoughts as you got ready to get up from your seat?

LL: I wanted my mum to come with me so she could share the moment, as she deserves to. But then you have to remember that there's a reason I was raised the way I was. Take your light when it's shone on you.

SO: And, too, as you made the walk to the stage?

LL: I felt like one ancestor just put their energy on my shoulder and told me to breathe in the moment. So I did.

SO: How important was it for you to hail your parents, the Windrush generation and Jamaica?

LL: All of those components have worked in harmony to create the life that I lead. Not letting the world know of their blood, sweat and tears would be doing a disservice to everything I love and represent from my core.

SO: What did mum say to you?

LL: In such a public arena, it's nice that we shared a private moment that will remain ours forever. I'm grateful for that.

SO: What were the next 24 hours like?

LL: Normal. It's funny how juxtaposing these moments can be in life. I still had errands to run and places to be the next day.

SO: What project are you currently working on?

LL: I've just finished shooting The Woman King with Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, John Boyega and Sheila Atim, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. I cannot wait for the world and the culture to see it!

SO: How soon before we see you in Ja, so we can properly hail our Rock Star?

LL: Beg yuh a ticket nah? Haha. I'll be there again when the universe aligns it. Look forward to hailing all the supporters and touching the land again. Line up everything ital and some sorrel and I'm there.!