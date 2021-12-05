“It's the most wonderful time of the year! I have felt this way for as long as I can remember thanks to my mother and father. It doesn't get better than quality time spent with family and friends, giving and sharing, Christmas carols, scrumptious food, togetherness, the true Christmas spirit, and of course the lights and decorations!

“But how could I find a way to prolong the season and share my joy of Christmas? My passion for design and hospitality coupled with the fact that I eat, breathe and sleep everything Christmas fuelled the natural path to Christmas Decor by Danz. Seeing the happiness on my clients' faces when I have completed an installation, knowing that I have shared some of my joy for the season makes it all worthwhile!”

— Danielle Crosskill Lemaire, founder, Christmas Decor by Danz

Follow Christmas Decor By Danz on Instagram

@christmasdecorbydanz