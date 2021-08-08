So many benches we shared, so many memories we dared.

The time we looked to the future and how happy we'd be, the time we told each other how much we loved thee.

The bench from where you fed birds and the fish, same one that we made that special wish.

The benches in our gardens are dedicated to you and the one with your name at your beloved Ryerson is full of memories too.

Imagine, students unloading their burdens of the day…. you prompting them to sit a while, take a five and then get up and quickly “make hay”.

The benches we shared are still in their place — except now, as I walk the gardens, I find myself contemplating the next pace… where did you go?…. why did you leave? The benches you see are where I often grieve. I now sit alone since you bade that forlorn farewell not too long ago.

When we meet again I'll ask you to come sit with me for a spell because the bench will help heal my heart and soul, making me well.

— Donette Chin-Loy Chang