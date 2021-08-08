Come Sit With Me For A SpellSunday, August 08, 2021
|
So many benches we shared, so many memories we dared.
The time we looked to the future and how happy we'd be, the time we told each other how much we loved thee.
The bench from where you fed birds and the fish, same one that we made that special wish.
The benches in our gardens are dedicated to you and the one with your name at your beloved Ryerson is full of memories too.
Imagine, students unloading their burdens of the day…. you prompting them to sit a while, take a five and then get up and quickly “make hay”.
The benches we shared are still in their place — except now, as I walk the gardens, I find myself contemplating the next pace… where did you go?…. why did you leave? The benches you see are where I often grieve. I now sit alone since you bade that forlorn farewell not too long ago.
When we meet again I'll ask you to come sit with me for a spell because the bench will help heal my heart and soul, making me well.
— Donette Chin-Loy Chang
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy