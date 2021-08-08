A Taste of Summer

For a long time I never understood the love of and obsession with benches or the emotional attachment that came with this simple, often understated piece of furniture. It took me years into my adulthood to finally realise my back story that feeds this love for the humble bench. It finally dawned on me that most of my interactions with my beloved maternal grandfather was sitting on “his” bench (it was always referred to as Dadda's bench) on the verandah, most days until it was supper time.

He was a giant of a man, over 6' 5 inches, so handsome and commanding. As a child I would hang onto his every word and felt safe and secure in his strength and presence.

When visiting I would look forward to his daily return from fishing in eager anticipation of his seafaring stories and even more so for the fresh lobster, fish or whatever catch of the day which we would later enjoy with freshly baked hot handmade buns from Miss Fanny's Bakery just a stone's throw from the big yard. Arguably the best in the world.

I eventually came to realise that my love of benches represents the security, the comfort, the love, the conversation, the time spent with my Dadda on “his” bench, on “his” verandah (I also love a house with a verandah) that became forever etched in my memories of all that was so good, so simple and back to a time when the safety of a grandfather's presence was all the social media and Facetime needed, and back then if you wanted to find my heart on Google Maps, type in the words “Dadda's bench” and it would be landmarked with a heart.

