A Taste of Summer
Dadda's BenchSunday, August 08, 2021
|
For a long time I never understood the love of and obsession with benches or the emotional attachment that came with this simple, often understated piece of furniture. It took me years into my adulthood to finally realise my back story that feeds this love for the humble bench. It finally dawned on me that most of my interactions with my beloved maternal grandfather was sitting on “his” bench (it was always referred to as Dadda's bench) on the verandah, most days until it was supper time.
He was a giant of a man, over 6' 5 inches, so handsome and commanding. As a child I would hang onto his every word and felt safe and secure in his strength and presence.
When visiting I would look forward to his daily return from fishing in eager anticipation of his seafaring stories and even more so for the fresh lobster, fish or whatever catch of the day which we would later enjoy with freshly baked hot handmade buns from Miss Fanny's Bakery just a stone's throw from the big yard. Arguably the best in the world.
I eventually came to realise that my love of benches represents the security, the comfort, the love, the conversation, the time spent with my Dadda on “his” bench, on “his” verandah (I also love a house with a verandah) that became forever etched in my memories of all that was so good, so simple and back to a time when the safety of a grandfather's presence was all the social media and Facetime needed, and back then if you wanted to find my heart on Google Maps, type in the words “Dadda's bench” and it would be landmarked with a heart.
Benches available exclusively at H&L Rapid True Value, styled with the designer's own accessories.
Go to @jamaicaobserver.com to watch Cecile Levee at work transforming these two benches into the seats of summer.
Credits
Countryfield Daisy swing bench and Koopman picnic bench are available at H&L Rapid True Value and online at www.hardwareandlumber.com
Styled by: Cecile Levee
Photographer: Travis Muschett
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy