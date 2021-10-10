Deeply Rooted with

“To be rooted is perhaps the most important and least recognised need of the human soul.” — Simone Weil, 1946

To be deeply rooted, in accordance with both Chinese and African proverbs, means that “there is no reason to fear the wind”. Medical doctor Stacy-Ann Wright is living testimony that a soul, once deeply rooted, can bourgeon the metaphorical flora and fauna which the nation, as primary beneficiary, so desperately needs and for which we all should be deeply grateful.

Stacy-Ann says, “Plants became an outlet for me during the pandemic…plants were my main way of not becoming overwhelmed by being on the front line dealing with COVID-19. Plants, to me, represent trials, success, learning to let go, and most of all to understand that there are lessons to learn even in failure.”

Profoundly entrenched

Matshona Dhliwayo once wrote, “A tree's beauty lies in its branches, but its strength lies in its roots.” It is therefore no surprise that the grace which is emitted from her deep roots are hereditary. “My mom is a champion farmer in St Elizabeth. So, I grew up on a farm. I think it started from there, watching her tend to her crops even though it was for profit. The process from planting a seed to getting them ready for market was commendable to watch as a child,” Stacy-Ann informs.

@deeplyrooted876

“Being a plant mom is synonymous with life, for me. You win some and you lose some. Learning to care for any plant, even if you fail, the process of starting over and learning how you could better care for that plant from soil, humidity to how often to water is therapeutic in itself… My favourite plants are Calatheas and Haworthias. Very unique plants and the beauty of these two species are unmatched,” she explains.

An active member of Jamaica's Instagram plant family, Stacy-Ann, whose handle is @deeplyrooted876 shares the meaning behind her online moniker. “Deeplyrooted 876, when abbreviated is Dr 876, which represents how my plant journey started from being a doctor in Jamaica, hence the 876, to becoming a plant mom/doctor.”

Leaving us with a practical plant prescription Stacy-Ann says, “Mix your own soil. Every plant is different and soil composition is key to providing each plant with different benefits.”

The soil of appreciation

His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, a man of great sagacity, is quoted as saying that“the roots of all goodness lies in the soil of appreciation”. As a fervent believer that gratitude, “ the sign of noble souls”, should always be the attitude, especially at this juncture in the story of our collective lives, in words often uttered with vivre by the Style Observer's most distinguished Novia McDonald-Whyte, to Dr Stacy-Ann Wright and to all of Jamaica's front-line workers, “on behalf of a grateful nation”, a sincere thank-you for all that you are and for all that you do! We appreciate you!