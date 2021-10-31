EXCLUSIVE!!! SO Spotted! - Shanay Holmes

Who? Shanay Holmes

Where: At Fortnum & Mason pouring tea with Miss World 1976 Cindy Breakspeare

The buzz: Holmes plays the role of Cindy Breakspeare, Bob Marley's lover, in the musical Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

Her heritage: British mum and Dominican dad.

My childhood... My mother raised me. She remained extremely close to my step-grandmother who was Jamaican. My grandmother was one of the most incredible women I have ever met. She embraced me as her own, and my mother knew how important that was for me. She taught me so much about Jamaican culture and our heritage. I'll be forever grateful to her for that.

I grew up in Buckinghamshire England... It was a brilliant childhood in many ways but also frustrating and I sometimes felt extremely isolated as I was the only black child in my entire school and in my community. It was only when visiting my grandmother that I experienced black culture and it was something I cherished.

My dream has always been to sing... I find that I can never feel unhappy when I'm singing. It has always been a way for me to express myself, for me to connect.

I was always encouraged... My mother has always been my biggest champion. She ensured I was encouraged at every turn. She always instilled in me the belief that whatever I wanted to achieve or dream I was able to do so and here we are! Thanking my mother, always, Patricia Holmes.

I remember being onstage from a very early age... But it wasn't until secondary school that it hit me that I could connect with and affect people using my voice. I remember singing My Heart Will Go On and watching my mum and aunty crying their eyes out because they where so emotional and then I looked around the room and saw other people crying too. Something happened in that room that made everyone feel and that is the magic of entertainment. You can create something, a moment, a feeling, from nothing.

I have absolutely no formal training... I always wanted to train. I believe it's vitally important. However, the conventional route is not always the best way for you to learn. I was offered a place in one of the most prestigious schools in London; however, being from a low-income family I couldn't afford to go. But I pushed on and I found an open audition and went, and from that moment on my career began.

The first Marley song I heard was... Three Little Birds! I remember my mother singing along to it on the radio and it's one of those perfect songs that never leaves you. I can't remember my age but I was very young.

I knew the moment I received the audition breakdown that I wanted to be a part of this story... and the moment I began to research Cindy I knew I had to play her. I think I was chosen because in many ways the young Cindy reminds me so much of myself. Ambitious, adventurous and open to experiencing all that life has to offer. I do feel that it was a difficult role to cast.

To prepare for this role I did extensive research on both Bob's and Cindy's life... Every interview, book and documentary. It was so very important for me to get this right. We all wanted this show to be as authentic and truthful as possible, so I have found myself becoming very protective and invested in the Cindy character.

I reached out to Cindy and I am so glad I did... Cindy has been so open and generous. I had an idea of what she would be like but she has exceeded all my expectations. I have the utmost admiration and respect for her. I think she is wonderful. Her grace, her compassion. After delving into Cindy's life, I believe her story needs a musical of its own!

I have learned so much... So much! I stand in awe of Bob and all those involved in his journey. Bob's genius is as relevant today as it was then and I believe his voice will be a symbol of hope, peace and love forever.

I want the audience to leave Get Up, Stand Up ... To know exactly what Bob's music meant and what it still means today. That his songs are not only incredible, timeless masterpieces but that he reflected the times then and how it is still so, so, so, so relevant to this day. I want them to leave and know whenever they hear a Bob Marley song and they think back to the show and know exactly what each song really, truly means.

We are set to run until October 2022! So that gives you all a good year to come and see us!