Francesca Lake's Church & The Dancehall

Jamaican fashion womenswear student at Central Saint Martins Francesca Lake has reason to be upbeat. She's been accepted into the Master's programme and was shortlisted by the university to be interviewed by Daphne Guinness and the Isabella Blow Foundation for an opportunity to be awarded a scholarship. She's copped the former.

“I showed [the collection], spoke about my work, and was notified shortly after that I was chosen to be the recipient of the Honourable Daphne Guinness Scholarship...

“I am forever grateful for her belief in me and my perspective and what I have to add to this industry, not only for myself but for my country,” she tells the Style Observer (SO). Guinness has continued to be a source of support and mentorship for Lake.

Francesca, the daughter of Garth and Patricia Lake, grew up in Kingston, attended Hopefield Preparatory, Campion College, Hillel Academy and The University of the West Indies (Mona), where she completed her undergraduate degree in Cultural Studies. She has sewn her own clothes since high school and always wanted to pursue a career in fashion. A solid education secured, when she got the opportunity to go away and continue her studies, she did not hesitate.

“My Master's collection will be the first presentation of my label as an independent designer, as I continue to build a space for myself, where art and creative expression meets fashion; and where the conceptual is balanced with wearability,” she says emphatically. “The course is an intense programme with rigorous deadlines, but ultimately serves to help develop us into better practitioners within our craft and industry”.

And her objective?

“My goal is ultimately to add to the tapestry of the industry by representing my culture from an angle not typically explored. By combining my lived experiences and education in a continued effort to represent Brand Jamaica on a global scale is the objective.”

SO asks her: 'What role will the Caribbean region play vis-à-vis the mighty continent of Africa which is now a veritable juggernaut?' Unfazed, she responds: “It is important for us to take this as an opportunity to lift each other up and work together. We have deep-rooted ties to one another, and their success is our success.

“Stitching together can be impactful as we offer different perspectives on fashion. In such a diverse world there is space for all of us to excel and banding together creates opportunity for our voices to be even more impactful.”

Her advice to fellow Caribbean designers is, “Lean into the goals that you decide for yourself, set your intentions and have the willingness to go after them wholeheartedly.”

And who would Lake consider for a fashion collaboration? From Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Jawara Alleyne, from Nigeria Kenneth Ize and from the UK, Feben Vemmenby. “I appreciate that we all have different ways of articulating our identities as black individuals within the industry.”

SO will definitely, like many others, keep our eyes peeled on this young woman.

Lake’s Impressive List of Awards and Accomplishments: 2021



Named by Nick Knight and SHOWSTUDIO’s Class of 2021 shortlist of UK Emerging Talent



Recipient of the Central Saint Martins Dean’s Award for Class of 2021 — for “Uniform” — Works from this project have been inducted into the Central Saint Martins Museum Archive to be amongst works from Galliano, McQueen, etc.



Christopher Kane Platform Edition 3 — UK Emerging Talent for “Church and the Dancehall”



“Church and the Dancehall” featured in Vogue USA, Vogue Germany, Vogue Italia, WWD, Dazed, Another Magazine, etc.



Credit:

Photos appear in the Style Observer courtesy of Francesca Lake