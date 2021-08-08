From The Bench

From The BenchSunday, August 08, 2021
|
It's funny how we take things for granted, like the benches, for example, at Round Hill Hotel & Villas. The two at the entrance in particular where we have sat at the end of many a glorious stay desperately savouring the last minutes before going back into our vehicle. The bench where after dinner we have sat, too lazy to walk and waited for Troy or Junior to drop us off at the villa. The newest addition by the pier is a welcome respite after a morning at the spa.
When Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex wrote The Bench, a tribute to her husband Harry and son Archie (“For the man and the boy who made my heart go pump-pump”), acquiring the book was a must but turning the pages at Round Hill, sat on a bench, seemed perfectly à propos.
Round Hill is, after all, where they both stayed in 2017 and attended the wedding of The Prince's close friend Tom “Skipp” Inskip. Did they sit on the bench separately or together for a momentary pause whilst there? Your guess is as good as mine. The book, however, is a warm, fuzzy, feel-good read. The pictures by Christian Robinson, a perfect accompaniment.
