Gardening As A Metaphor For Life

I come from a family of 'planters' — of ideas, dreams, wishes, flowers, and trees. My sister Suzette is the 'Plant Whisperer' — I always admired her passion for gardening and her attention to detail including knowing the Latin derivative of each plant and weed…tropical and temperate.

It was only 20 years ago that the art of planting flowers and trees became a passion for me, driven by the mantra: “I plant every year to enhance my relationship with the Earth.” Each spring and summer I delight in visiting plant stores and acquiring the most stunning lilies from friends Barbara and David who own a farm in northern Ontario. Sometimes I plant in unusual places but the soil in my gardens is fertile and healthy…so everything grows. My late husband Ray, who was himself a fauna and flora connoisseur, was amazed that I would plant roses in areas of little sunlight… “They will not grow,” said he… well, they did grow, in a fashion. So passionate was he, that the building of a special bamboo fencing from Thailand was commissioned to protect some of the plants from the wind. Plants are like people…. nurture them and love them and they will bloom. The irises, water lettuce, lilies, and lotus in the outdoor fishpond are a delight and bring great joy when in full bloom, providing a natural environment for the fish.

My gardens were established decades ago by Mark Harley, one of Canada's most sought-after landscape architects and garden design consultants.

No detail was spared and to this day it provides a great palette for annuals and perennials, including mature pine trees and ostrich ferns. Over the years I have planted dozens of peonies, hydrangeas, hostas, lavender, lilies, salvia, perennial hibiscus and just about anything that 'catches my eye.' These days the gardens are a cornucopia of colours, shapes, and sizes, ethereal in many areas and joyful in the spring and summertime. This year I planted more lavender, and hydrangeas. Last year were the purple and the white Roses of Sharon…the purple found the sunlight and will grow to the size of a red maple.

Years ago, we turned down a request to include our gardens on the city's tour of gardens, but I love sharing with friends and neighbours…and am now happy to give Style Observer (SO) readers a peek into its beauty. I wish you could smell the sweetness of the peonies, the lilies or the lilacs wafting through the summer breeze; the sound of the waterfall on the outdoor spa, the cardinals and blue jays romping, or the frogs mating — ushering in a new season. And if perchance you sit with me on a cool fall day, a doe and her brood may visit, or a red fox on the golf green, in the heat of summer.

Gardening is a metaphor for life, it is cathartic and, in these troubled times, it helps to keep me grounded.

— Donette Chin-Loy Chang