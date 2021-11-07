WATCH: Gardens With Personalities

One of the smells that make me happiest is that of manure mixed with damp soil and the hint of grass. I know…. ugh! But for me, that smell represents comfort, love, and the promise of new growth. It is the smell that surrounded me as a child when I spent summers at my grandparents' farm in Lethe, St James; the smell that warmed my heart as I watched my grandfather milk the cows in the blue tint of dawn.

I think my love of nature and my passion for seeing things grow came from those days of witnessing my grandparents earn a living from farming. These farm-to-table dinners that are a popular social pastime today were the norm for many Jamaican families then. There is no seasoning that can ever replace the flavour of fresh food.

Growing up, I understood myself as having a 'brown thumb', and stayed as far from gardening as I could. It was not until we bought our home and the renovations gouged our savings that I decided to attempt the landscaping myself. It was at this point that my innate love of soil, sun, and growth resurfaced. I am living proof that you do not have to have a green thumb to have a beautiful garden.

My gardens are hardy. You will never find rows of delicate roses or orchids, because my brown thumb resurfaces when it comes into contact with plants that require intricate care. My choice of plants is exactly as I think people should be — non-temperamental, blooming where they're planted, and with minds of their own. I love to see ferns, bromeliads and vines take root in areas where I did not plant them, providing natural texture and colour contrasts within the beds.

In doing landscaping projects, this is my biggest tip for thriftiness — choose plants that grow easily from clippings or send out many shoots. This saves many a dollar over the years, affording a continuous supply of plants for pots and new beds.

I love creating little nooks where I can sit and read, have a glass of wine, or just unwind surrounded by the peace of nature. It's amazing how creating such intimate places can turn a small garden into a seemingly huge space.

Gardens should be a reflection of the personality of its household. One of my tips is to place little items in between beds or at gateways to symbolise a little bit of you (ensure that items which can collect water are punctured with holes so as not to breed mosquitoes). Because of the influence of my grandparents' farm, where technology had not yet erased the rural nature of old Jamaica, I am very much tied to artifacts, pieces which reflect the dynamic history of Jamaica. Through the years, I've also used my children's damaged shoes or piggy banks as planters, little reminders of their childhood.

As such, my garden has morphed into a historical and emotional reflection of family and national history. In essence, it's a small garden with a huge personality!

— Melanie Schwapp