Give The Gift Of Philanthropy This Christmas

With the holidays rapidly approaching, many people will find themselves navel gazing. Will I get a bonus this year so I can buy those clothes I've had in my shopping cart for the longest while? Will I be able to reward myself with all the sparkly things my heart can stand? Will my significant other remember what I've been hinting at all year and wrap it up for me in a nice, pretty bow?

But, instead of focusing completely on consumerism as it benefits you; this year, what if you tried giving back? You don't have to be as rich as Bill Gates for it to be a deeply rewarding experience.

Here are five ways to give back financially this year.

1. Do you know a single mother finding it hard to provide for her children? Adopt the family. Find out the needs, whether they are books, school fees, clothes, tablets, etc, and offer to do what you can. Maybe it's simply toys the kids want. You may not be able to get everything, but go shopping for the items that top their wish list. Or maybe the mother could benefit from a little pampering? Purchase a gift certificate for her for a day of luxury from a spa. Then commit to checking in with them throughout the new year.

2. Does someone you know have an outstanding student's loan debt? If you have some extra cash this Christmas, say an unexpected windfall or maybe even a dividend cheque, consider paying it off for them. Be an angel investor in a young person's dream to succeed. Maybe you know someone in need of financial assistance to get a small business venture off the ground. The seed money may be a financial hardship to them but it might not be to you.

3. Is there a school/nursing or children's home/community centre that's in dire need of help? Supply some tins of paint and roller brushes, stand the cost of fixing a hole in the fence, new furniture or a high-performance appliance that would be truly appreciated. In addition, give the gift of your time by volunteering and organising drives for them. Strong communities build strong citizens; strong citizens build a strong country. You'll be doing good in the neighbourhood.

4. Is there a reputable organisation or charity that does good work for a cause you believe in? Like, raising awareness about domestic violence, for instance. Donate. The holidays are a good time to put aside some money for your favourite organisations that are close to your heart to help them continue the good work they are already doing for the people who need it the most.

5. Finally, if there's someone you know who really wants to make a financial contribution to a worthy cause, whether institution or individual, but simply doesn't have the resources to do so, how about making the donation in their name? Or, is there an organisation that gives you an expensive Christmas gift every year? If you are able to, consider suggesting that they instead use the funds to donate to a worthy recipient in your name instead.

NCB Foundation's Grant-a-Wish programme

This Christmas, the National Commercial Bank Foundation wishes everyone a holiday season that is prosperous, despite the year of continued challenges exacerbated by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Times may be tough, still we acknowledge that it is only in giving that we receive. We encourage everyone to focus attention on those with scarce resources, and to this end our Grant-a-Wish programme has again been established this year to help us identify those with the biggest needs so we can grant their wishes.

Voting is open in five categories: Medical, Education, Front-line Workers, Community Projects, and Micro Entrepreneurship. Vote up to 15 times a day, and you have three votes in each category. The individuals/organisations with the most votes in each category will be eligible for their wish to be granted. Visit makeawish.jnbc.com for more details. Voting closes at midnight tonight, so get your friends and family moving now!

There are so many stories about people and organisations that are deserving of help all across this great country of ours. This Christmas, pledge to show love and the gift of financial support to those who helped shape you by giving back to them.