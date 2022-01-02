Greta Constantine's Star-Studded Year

If you quickly scroll through the Greta Constantine Instagram account, it would take you a few minutes to get to posts from the beginning of the year. They've done so much and accomplished even more, despite the odds. The pandemic forced some independent designers to shutter and others to drastically scale back; the New York Times even asked the question, “Will we lose a generation of designers?”

Greta Constantine principals Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong went through the fire. But their “come what may” story is the stuff of legends. We reckon it's their Rock-blooded genes!

This is one instance where it's loaded asking the question “where do we begin?” not with struggle but with prosperity. The design house has had a gangbuster year. Their designs have graced the pages of Vogue, Variety, Bust, Vanity Fair, Stylist, Dress to Kill, and Time magazines. Countless celebs have worn their designs on promo tours, to events and for televised hosting gigs. Off the top of our head, the #GretaGirl list for 2021 includes Viola Davis, Halle Berry, Regina King, Ava Duvernay, Angela Bassett, Reese Witherspoon, Amanda Gorman, Yvonne Orji, Sarah Gadon, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish, Katy Perry, Jodie Turner-Smith, Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Rita Ora, and Taylor Swift. We're out of breath and haven't even exhausted the list yet!

As we inch towards year-end, Greta Constantine is still making headlines. More recently, West Side Story star Ariana DeBose (who's nominated for both Critics Choice and Golden Globes awards) wore the MaxBrown dress from the brand's 2020 Fall collection for her Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance. And we're confident that many A-Listers donned Greta Constantine's stunning designs to usher in the New Year. But whatever comes our way this year as we enter another chapter in the Corona Rodeo, SO is confident that Greta Constantine will triumph “right down to the wire, even through the fire”.