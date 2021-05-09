Motherhood, her greatest pride and joy ...
Happy Mother's Day... Happy Mother's Day...Sunday, May 09, 2021
|
New mum: Jo-Anne Stephens
Name of baby: Adam David Stephens
DOB: October 5, 2019
Place of birth: George Town, Grand Cayman
Weight at birth: 7 lbs 3 oz
“From pregnancy to date, Jo-Anne has had such an intuition for Adam's needs, and temperament on a daily basis. She is always reading and researching what to expect during his development, which enables her to handle situations with heightened awareness. She finds the right work/life balance to ensure Adam's needs are met and spends quality time with him every day. Motherhood is her greatest pride and joy, and she handles it with such commitment, grace, and elegance.” Jo-Anne's hubby David
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy