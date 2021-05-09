Motherhood, her greatest pride and joy ...

Happy Mother's Day... Happy Mother's Day...

Sunday, May 09, 2021

New mum: Jo-Anne Stephens Name of baby: Adam David Stephens DOB: October 5, 2019 Place of birth: George Town, Grand Cayman Weight at birth: 7 lbs 3 oz “From pregnancy to date, Jo-Anne has had such an intuition for Adam's needs, and temperament on a daily basis. She is always reading and researching what to expect during his development, which enables her to handle situations with heightened awareness. She finds the right work/life balance to ensure Adam's needs are met and spends quality time with him every day. Motherhood is her greatest pride and joy, and she handles it with such commitment, grace, and elegance.” Jo-Anne's hubby David

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT