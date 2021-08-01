Haute Tea @ Round Hill

An al fresco experience was long overdue. Desperate ennui had set in even as many had whiled away the social lockdown lull by creating intimate getaways.

As the Style Observer (SO) artfully inked the guest list consideration had to be given to those who loved an opportunity to dress to the hilt. Yes, a welcome nod was given to crinoline. The go-to designer queen of fabulocracy had less than a week to deliver gorgeous handmade frothy gowns, whilst the second city tea connoisseur was a mere phone call away for midnight consultations.

The venue was a given: the spa lawns at Round Hill Hotel and Villas, where after a full day of blissfull pampering the breeze from the Caribbean Sea induces a sleep so serene one would be tempted to request turn-down service. Plus, it was where our beloved Meghan and Harry sat at a friend's wedding reception, mere weeks before announcing their engagement.

Josef Forstmayr, managing director of the cashmere-chic property, acquiesced, and we were left in the capable hands of sales and marketing exec Issia Thelwell.

An exquisitely curated guest list followed: There'd be no fewer than 12, no more than 15! Those who knew each other, those who did not, but definitely adept to civility.

Round Hill Executive Chef Martin Maginley was charged to create the most spectacular afternoon menu, Future Bakery the sweet treats, and CPJ the wines.

The final discussion would be had with Tai Flora Luxe principal Dr Paulette Hossmann. There's a reason she's been featured in over 15 international wedding glossies and is, dare we suggest, Round Hill's in-house event planner and floral designer. “Yes, everything will be perfect” was the final communiqué... it was!

Tea was poured at 4:00 pm. In attendance were: Sarah Miles, Emma Miles, Novia McDonald-Whyte, Alysia Moulton White, Cecile Levee, Shikima Hinds, Marcia Richards, Shanice Gore, Taihia Becker, Elizabeth Shanahan, Camesha 'Poshe' Powell, Kenisha Linton, Amoi Issa, Keneea Linton-George and Lauren Tomlinson.